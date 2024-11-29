How To Defeat Abductor Virgins In Elden Ring

Abductor Virgins or Iron Virgins are a special class of enemy in Elden Ring that can range from simple foes to dungeon bosses. Crafted by the lord of Volcano Manor, these abominations were primarily created to transport prisoners to Mt Gelmir.

While Abductor Virgins are spread throughout the map, this enemy can pose serious difficulty no matter where you face them. In this guide, we will discuss their lore and how you can defeat them by exploiting their weakness.

Abductor Virgins Location

Abductor Virgins can be found throughout Lands Between, but there are some very specific locations where you can easily find them.

The earliest Abductor Virgin you are going to encounter is in a large open area right next to the room where you fight the Red Wolf of Radagon in Raya Lucaria Academy. Leave the Schoolhouse Classroom and go outside.

Hug the left wall until you reach the end and see the metallic monster roaming around.

The next Abductor Virgin can be found at the bottom of Raya Lucaria Academy. You can actually find it first if you decide to drop down the massive pinwheel in the academy.

FYI If you meet Patches before encountering this monster, he will tell you about its location.

Simply ride the wheel, and it will drop you down. This Iron Abductor is extremely important as it will transport you to Volcano Manor really early in the game. You only need to let it kill you by grabbing it.

You will encounter two Abductor Virgins as a boss duo if you get teleported to Volcano Manor. They will be blocking your path to Mt Gelmir and must be defeated in order to progress.

If you take the normal path to Mt Gelmir, you will encounter a lot of Virgin Abductors fighting enemies in an Abandoned Village near the Windmill Village.

A few more Abductor Virgins can be found on the path to the Temple of Eiglay. Find the hidden path in Volcano Mano to reach this area, leading to Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.

FYI Abductor Virgins can also be found in Scadu Altus and the Abyssal Woods area of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

You can also encounter Iron Virgins in Caria Manor. This area is in northwest Liurnia and ultimately leads to the Three Sisters area, where you can find the Lunar Princess Ranni.

Abductor Virgins Attacks and Weaknesses

Abductor Virgins have dual blades attached via chains to their bodies. They throw them at the players from a distance and pull them back to deal additional damage.

They also use the spinning attack, which can be difficult to block if you have low stamina. Iron Virgins charge into players with their blades, causing Blood Loss.

The most devastating attack is the grab. Two fleshy arms come out of their body and snatch the players. This deals massive HP damage and can kill you instantly if you have low HP.

The grab attack can’t be blocked and can only be avoided by dodging. However, this allows you to deal damage to Abductor Virgins as this is their weak point.

Iron Virgins are also weak to Lightning Attack. You can use a weapon imbued with Lightning or Ancient Dragon Spells to cheese this enemy easily. Sadly, none of their attacks can be parried.

If you want to use their weapon known as Ghiza’s Wheel, you can obtain it by killing Inquisitor Ghiza in the Volcano Manor.

Abductor Virgins Drops

Abductor Virgins drop a varied number of runes (depending on their location and your build). In Shadow of the Erdtree, they also drop Shadow Realm Runes 2/3.