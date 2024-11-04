How To Get Ghiza’s Wheel In Elden Ring

Ghiza’s Wheel is a strength weapon in the Elden Ring that belongs to the colossal weapons category. Reminiscent of the Whirligig Saw from Bloodborne, this weapon has a unique skill that allows you to spin it nonstop and deal massive amounts of damage to the enemies.

To obtain this unique weapon, you must progress through the story halfway until you reach Volcano Manor. There is only one Ghiza’s Wheel available per playthrough, and we will help you find it easily.

Ghiza’s Wheel Location

Ghiza’s Wheel can only be obtained by killing a phantom called Inquisitor Ghiza in the Volcano Manor. You can reach Volcano Manor by obtaining the invitation from Rya.

Talk to Rya in the Liurnia of the Lakes and find her necklace. Collect both parts of the Dectus Medallion and reach the Atlus Plateau via the Grand Lift of the Dectus. You can also reach this area by going through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

Talk to Rya near the Grand Lift of Dectus, and she will take you to Volcano Manor. Join Volcano Manor by talking to Tanith and obtaining the Drawing Room Key.

You can also get abducted by an Abductor Virgin at the bottom of the Raya Lucaria Academy to reach Volcano Manor. However, this is a very long and difficult path to finally reach Tanith’s room.

Once you enter the Dining Hall on the first floor of Volcano Manor, the phantom of Inquisitor Ghiza will attack you. This enemy only uses physical attacks and can induce bleeding.

You can easily kill Inquisitor Ghiza with ranged attacks or stabbing from the back. Once he is defeated, Inquisitor Ghiza will drop Ghiza’s Wheel.

Ghiza’s Wheel Stats and Requirements

Ghiza’s Wheel is a colossal weapon that requires massive Strength and Dexterity to wield. You will need 28 Strength and 18 Dexterity.

Ghiza’s Wheel scales with Strength (D) and Dexterity (D) and weighs 19. It induces passive bleeding with successive strikes (70).

Like most of the unique weapons, Ghiza’s Wheel can only be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stone up to +10. It can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables. The unique skill of this colossal weapon is the Spinning Wheel.

At its highest level, Ghiza’s Wheel deals 382 Physical Damage in addition to the bleeding effect.

Ghiza’s Wheel Best Build

Ghiza’s Wheel is best for Bleed Builds. For the best Ghiza’s Wheel build, we recommend investing in Strength and Dexterity stats as much as possible in addition to Vigor and Endurance.

For Shield, use the Jellyfish Shield to absorb 100% physical damage from the enemies.

Varre’s White Mask is a must to increase your attack power if there is bleeding in the vicinity.

For Talisman, use the following.

Millicent’s Prosthesis

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Axe Talisman

These Talismans will increase your special attack damage, and you will get a 20% attack power if any enemy in your surroundings is bleeding.