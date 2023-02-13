Hogwarts Legacy Sebastian Questline Guide

Sebastian Sallow is a student from the house of Slytherin who has his Relationship questline in Hogwarts Legacy. He has a charming, optimistic, and courageous personality. Equipped with great knowledge of the Dark Arts, he keeps on expanding it in a hope that one day he might find a cure for his twin sister, Anne Sallow, who suffers from an enfeebling and painful curse.

Sebastian Sallow’s Relationship line consists of a total of 12 quests of which 4 are main quests while the other 8 are side quests. A Relationship line is a series of quests that allows you to interact with a certain character, befriend them, learn their stories, and earn points and various rewards after completing the quests.

After completing a Relationship line, along with the rewards you earn with each quest, you also earn an achievement trophy. There are three such trophies in Hogwarts Legacy with the ‘A Sallow Grave’ bronze trophy being the one earned after Sebastian Sallow’s Relationship Line.

Sebastian Sallow’s questline

Sebastian teaches you a lot of things during his questline including the three Unforgivable Curses. If you are looking to embark on the path of evil in Hogwarts Legacy, then befriending Sebastian will help you as he meddles in Dark Arts.

Following are the quests in Sebastian Sallow’s Relationship Line in Hogwarts Legacy.

In the Shadow of the Undercroft

It is the 21st main quest in Hogwarts Legacy where Sebastian takes you to a secret room. To access this quest, you must be on level 8. As a reward for completing this quest, Sebastian teaches you Confringo, a blasting spell.

In the Shadow of the Estate

It is the 27th main quest in Hogwarts Legacy which upon completion rewards you with 260 XP points. In this quest, you have to go to Fledcroft with Sebastian and meet his uncle and sister. You have to keep looking for clues until you find a Rune Diagram. To unlock this quest, level 15 is required.

In the Shadow of the Bloodline

It is a side quest in Sebastian’s relationship line which takes place in the Great Hall of Hogwarts Castle. In this quest, you just have to converse with Sebastian. Keep in mind that you can unlock this quest only if you have completed the first two above-mentioned main quests.

In the Shadow of the Study

It is another side quest but it is quite special as you can learn one of the Unforgivable Curses, the Cruciatus Curse , in this quest along with 180 XP points. To unlock this quest, you have to complete the above-mentioned quests and ‘The High Keep’ main quest as well. This quest takes place in the Slytherin Dungeon where you have to help Sebastian look for the Slytherin Scriptorium.

In the Shadow of Discovery

It is a side quest taking place in The Undercroft where you have to talk to Sebastian about the book you found in the last quest. Sebastian sends you an invite for this quest in the Owl Post and you can access it after completing the previous quests.

In the Shadow of Time

It is the next side quest in Sebastian’s quest line. A letter from Sebastian arrives in your Owl Post regarding this quest after you have completed the previous ones and Professor Weasley’s Assignment as well. In this quest, Sebastian teaches you another Unforgivable Curse, the Imperio . After completing this quest you also earn 180 XP points.

In the Shadow of Distance

It is another side quest located in the Undercroft. It is quite easy as you just have to go and talk to Sebastian.

In the Shadow of Mine

It is the 36th main quest in Sebastian’s relationship line that rewards you 260 XP points. You can access this quest after completing Professor Weasley’s Assignment and then you can help Sebastian look for a Rune Symbol in the Overlook Mine.

In the Shadow of the Mountain

It is the 41st main quest and the last one in Sebastian Sallow’s questline. You get an Owl Post invitation for this quest after completing Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial. You have to help Sebastian look for the last piece of the triptych and in return, you get 260 XP points.

In the Shadow of the Relic

It is a side quest given by Ominis Gaunt but considered a part of Sebastian’s questline because he teaches you the Avada Kedavra Curse in this quest. To unlock this quest, complete the previous quests, the ‘In the Shadow of Hope’ quest, and the ‘Lodgok’s Loyalty’ main quest. This quest takes place in the Fledcroft Catacomb and after completion, you get 180 XP along with the killing curse.

In the Shadow of Fate

It is another side quest where you meet Sebastian in the Undercroft. To access this quest, complete the previous quests and wait for some time after completing the last quest.

In the Shadow of Friendship

It is the last side quest in this questline which is available after completing the final main quest of Hogwarts Legacy. Completing this quest, you are rewarded with 180 XP and the person you meet in this quest depends on your decision in the previous quest about Sebastian’s arrest.