How To Be Evil In Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy does not limit you to following a righteous path. If you were wondering whether you can be evil or not in the game, rest assured that you can.

You can choose to cast Unforgivable Curses, help out suspicious characters instead of stopping them, make friends with potential villains, and build your character in the Dark Arts.

However, something important to note here is that there are several restrictions on your Hogwarts Legacy evil paths. You cannot become the next Lord Voldemort and lay to ruin everything and everyone in the game.

This is because the game is designed to protect the legacy of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its students, at least to a certain degree based on your choices.

Cast any Unforgivable Curse

In the world of Dark Magic, there are several curses and dark charms that you can use to cause suffering. Out of these numerous curses, three are the most deadly and are known as the Unforgivable Curses.

The first Avada Kedavra, also known as the killing curse, allows you to make an instant kill and puts your victim to death without any scar or injury. You can unlock this in the ‘In the Shadow of the Relic’ quest.

The second Unforgivable Curse is the Cruciatus Curse which lets you inflict unbearable torture on the victim until their brain gives up and they go insane. You can unlock this in the ‘In the Shadow of the Study’ quest.

The third Unforgivable Curse, Imperius Curse allows you to control your victim and is unlocked in the ‘In the Shadow of Time’ quest. It is just like hypnosis and grants you complete control over the victim.

These three curses are allowed in Hogwarts Legacy and you can cast them without the fear of being sent to Azkaban. The game does not have morality so there is no chance of going to the Azkaban prison while practicing these Unforgivable Curses.

However, you will not be able to cast the Avada Kedavra curse on another Hogwarts student because the school is designed to protect its students, and casting the curse will go against this.

Befriend evil friends or help villains

Another way to embark on the path towards evil is to help other evil people. In Hogwarts Legacy, you will meet Sebastian Sallow, a student from the house of Slytherin who is deeply interested in the Dark Arts.

His twin sister suffers from a mysterious illness and Sebastian has to look for a cure. You can help him to search for the cure in the dark, forbidden, and forgotten knowledge. This will also make you aware of the Dark Arts to great extent.

You can also become evil by helping the villains instead of stopping them.

Level up your Dark Arts

In Hogwarts Legacy, there is a Dark Arts talents tree that traces your progress in the Dark Arts. When you attend your classes, you learn some of the Dark Arts Spells and earn points for the Darks Arts talents tree.

The world of Dark Arts is quite vast consisting of jinxes, hexes, charms, potions, dark items, and even dark creatures. You can seek the knowledge of these Dark Arts and cast dark spells such as ‘Petrificus Totalus’ (immobilizing spell) and many more.

Thanks to the no-morality system in Hogwarts Legacy, you won’t have to be worried about punishment for being evil but you should keep in mind that any decision you make significantly affects the story. An evil playthrough will cause its effect on the ending but that’s exactly what brings joy to a dark soul!