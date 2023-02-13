How To Get All Mounts In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy mounts are the best way to explore the beautiful Highlands when you are not fast-traveling by using Floo Flame locations.

Since you are just starting out at Hogwarts School, you will not have access to any mounts at the start of the game. You will need to attend your flying classes to learn how to fly a broom and later on learn how to tame beasts to use them as mounts in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock the flying broom in Hogwarts Legacy

You need to first learn how to fly a broomstick before unlocking mounts. Keep advancing the main storyline until you take Madam Kogawa’s flying class in Hogwarts Legacy. This will unlock a side quest called Flight Test which is how you get your first flying mount — a broom.

Head over to Spintwitches Sporting Needs in the southern half of Hogsmeade and purchase a broom for 600 coins. Then make your way to the Quidditch pitch in the southwest of Hogwarts School.

You now need to complete a little broom trial where you have to fly through some rings. When you have proven your flying skills, return to Spintwitches to complete the Flight Test side quest.

You will get to keep your broom at the end of the quest. This is going to be your main flying mount for most parts of the game. You can immediately start exploring the Highlands from above and locate Landing Platforms for example.

Take note that you can customize your broomstick and purchase different brooms from the same shop in Hogsmeade. You can also upgrade your flying broom to increase its speed and acceleration by completing several Broom Trial Quests.

Here is how you can summon your broom.

Platform Input PlayStation 4 and 5 Hold L1 + Circle Xbox Series X and S Hold LT + B PC Hold Tab + 3

How to unlock more mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

Besides the broom, there are four beasts that you can unlock as mounts in Hogwarts Legacy. They include three mounts that can both fly and run on the ground. The last one, however, is the only ground mount in the game.

How to unlock Graphorn

Graphorn is a large beast with a tough hide and two long tentacles protruding from its head. This is the only ground mount in Hogwarts Legacy and cannot fly.

Graphorns are not known to be friendly. Hence, the only way to unlock the mount is by forcing it to succumb to you in combat. This challenge is going to be part of San Bakar’s Trial, a main story quest that follows Lodgok’s Loyalty.

The main thing to keep in mind while fighting the beast is waiting for the right moment to attack. You need to rely more on dodging its attacks than on attacking yourself. Keep in mind that you cannot block its attacks but its sluggish attack patterns will give you plenty of time to move out of the way.

When you have reduced its health to zero, you will have to choose to either kneel or attack. You can pick either of the two options to add the mount to your Vivarium collection because they do not affect the outcome of the quest.

How to unlock Hippogriff

The Hippogriff is the first beast mount that you can have in Hogwarts Legacy. You will remember it as Buckbeak from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Since you needed to complete your broom flying hours to unlock the broomstick, you need to learn how to tame animals to unlock mounts in the game.

Advance through the game until you reach The High Keep main quest. This will be right after you learn Wingardium Leviosa during Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1. You should also be at least level 17 to take on the quest.

The High Keep quest will take you to Felbarton Castle where you must find and rescue a Hippogriff from Theophilus Harlow’s men. Go through the objectives to reach the top of the castle. Be careful of the dark wizards here though that are patrolling the castle walls.

When you reach the top of the castle, a cutscene will be triggered and you will ride off with the Hippogriff. With the quest completed, you can summon the mount at any point.

Platform Input PlayStation 4 and 5 Hold L1 + Triangle Xbox Series X and S Hold LB + Y PC Hold Tab + 2

How to unlock Oynx Hippogriff

The Onyx Hippogriff is just a darker shade of the base Hippogriff mount. Unfortunately, the only way to unlock it was by pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy. Since the game has already been released, you will have to wait if a future DLC arrives to give you a standalone purchase option.

If you did pre-order the game, wait until you get the first Hippogriff mount. Then open your Gear menu and switch to the Onyx version.

How to unlock Thestral

Thestral is another flying and ground mount in Hogwarts Legacy but is locked behind a paywall. The only way to unlock the Thestral mount is by purchasing the Dark Arts Pack DLC. Either that or you own the deluxe or collector’s edition of the game because they have the Dark Arts DLC by default.

If you own the pack or edition, you will automatically unlock Thestral after completing The High Keep quest which is also how you get Hippogriff.

Something important to know is that you can catch and tame a Thestral as a magical beast for your Room of Requirement without owning the Dark Arts DLC. You will, however, not be able to ride it.