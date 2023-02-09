Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames Locations: How To Fast Travel

The Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames will help you quickly cover three major regions: the world map, Hogsmeade, and Hogwarts. These areas are full of lush green farms, castles, and whatnot. All these catch the eye of players; however, it is difficult for players to travel from one location to the other as it takes a lot of time.
Here Floo Flames comes in to help you out. This guide will discuss everything players need to know about Fast Travel and using floo flames in Hogwarts Legacy.
How fast travel works in Hogwarts Legacy
Given the massive size of Hogwarts Legacy’s world, it can be a daunting task to travel it all on foot, at least until you get a flying broom. However, the game has made players’ life relatively easier by introducing the Fast Travel feature, with which they can travel from one end of the map to the other in seconds.
The Hogwarts Legacy Fast Travel feature, or moving through floo flames in the Harry Potter world, is easy to operate and has a lot of benefits. You can unlock it early in the game, right after your first night at Hogwarts. Players in this quest will meet Professor Weasley once they leave the common room. Professor Weasley will guide players toward their first floo flame.
Finding Floo Flames is relatively easy, as you can find them throughout the map. The activated ones are colored green; however, those which need to be activated are colored grey. Players need to visit their location for those who are not activated; fortunately, players don’t need to interact with them as they will be unlocked simply by visiting the location.
So, as players meet Professor Weasley, she will guide players to their first floo flame location. Once players reach the area, the in-game tutorial for using them begins. After which, players can open up the map and choose the location they want to go using fast travel.
There is no cost to using fast travel, inside or outside Hogwarts so if you are tired of running, you can always use floo flames to reach faraway areas.
The Hogwarts Legacy map makes it easier for the players to get to these flames. While the majority of them are on maps, there are some of them which are behind doors. To get to them, you have to complete some quests first.
Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames locations
Always zoom in on the map while searching for the Floo Flames, as it will help you in Hogwarts Legacy. The flames on the world map are easy to find. However, those on Hogwarts are difficult, and players should look for them carefully as there’s a chance of missing them.
All the floo flames fast travel locations are already marked on your map as grey icons. You simply have to walk up to a location and it will get unlocked and the icon will change to green.
If you are having trouble finding a specific floo flame location, refer to our maps. You can also open up your in-game map, mark a fast travel location as a waypoint and let the game take you there.
Hogwarts map
Astronomy wing
- Astronomy tower
- Charms classroom
- Defence Against the Dark Arts tower
- Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom
- Professor Fig’s classroom
- Transfiguration classroom
- Transfiguration courtyard
Bell Tower wing
- Bell Tower courtyard
- Flying Class lawn
- Beasts classroom
- Hogwarts north exit
- West tower
The Grand Staircase
- Grand Staircase
- Grand Staircase tower
- Lower Grand Staircase
- Quad courtyard
- Ravenclaw tower
- Ravenclaw common room (only accessible if a Ravenclaw)
- Trophy room
The Great Hall
- Boathouse
- Great Hall
- Hufflepuff common room (only accessible if a Hufflepuff)
- Viaduct courtyard
The Library Annex
- Central hall
- Divination classroom
- Greenhouses
- Library
- Potions classroom
- Secret Rooms
The South Wing
- Clock Tower courtyard
- Faculty tower
- Hospital wing
- Hogwarts south exit
Hogsmeade
- North Hogsmeade
- South Hogsmeade
- West Hogsmeade
World map
North Ford Bog
- Pitt-Upon-Ford
- San Bakar’s Tower
- East North Ford Bog
- North Ford Bog
Forbidden Forest
- Jackdaw’s Tomb
- West Forbidden Forest
- North Ford Bog Entrance
Hogsmeade Valley
- Upper Hogsfield
- Falbarton Castle
- East Hogsmeade Valley
North Hogwarts Region
- Korrow Ruins
- The Collector’s Cave
- East North Hogwarts Region
South Hogwarts Region
- Aranshire
- Lower Hogsfield
- Mooncalf Den
- Forbidden Forest
Hogwarts Valley
- West Hogwarts Valley
- Central Hogwarts Valley
- Brocburrow
- Keenbridge
- The Mine’s Eye
Feldcroft Region
- North Feldcroft
- Feldcroft
- Feldcroft Catacomb
- South Feldcroft
- Rookwood Castle
- Irondale
South Sea Bog
- Northern South Sea Bog
Coastal Cavern
- East South Sea Bog
- North Poidsear Coast
- Tomb of Trechery
Poidsear Coast
- Poidsear Castle
- Phoenix mountain cave
- South Poidsear Coast
- Marunweem Bridge
Marunweem Lake
- Coastal Mine
- Marunweem Ruins
- Marunweem
- Marunweem Lake
- Tower Tunnel
Manor Cape
- Bainburgh
- West Manor Cape
Cragcroftshire
- Cragcroft Shore
- Cragcroft
Clagmar Coast
- Clagmar Castle
- Clagmar Coast