Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames Locations: How To Fast Travel

The Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames will help you quickly cover three major regions: the world map, Hogsmeade, and Hogwarts. These areas are full of lush green farms, castles, and whatnot. All these catch the eye of players; however, it is difficult for players to travel from one location to the other as it takes a lot of time.

Here Floo Flames comes in to help you out. This guide will discuss everything players need to know about Fast Travel and using floo flames in Hogwarts Legacy.

How fast travel works in Hogwarts Legacy

Given the massive size of Hogwarts Legacy’s world, it can be a daunting task to travel it all on foot, at least until you get a flying broom. However, the game has made players’ life relatively easier by introducing the Fast Travel feature, with which they can travel from one end of the map to the other in seconds.

The Hogwarts Legacy Fast Travel feature, or moving through floo flames in the Harry Potter world, is easy to operate and has a lot of benefits. You can unlock it early in the game, right after your first night at Hogwarts. Players in this quest will meet Professor Weasley once they leave the common room. Professor Weasley will guide players toward their first floo flame.

Finding Floo Flames is relatively easy, as you can find them throughout the map. The activated ones are colored green; however, those which need to be activated are colored grey. Players need to visit their location for those who are not activated; fortunately, players don’t need to interact with them as they will be unlocked simply by visiting the location.

So, as players meet Professor Weasley, she will guide players to their first floo flame location. Once players reach the area, the in-game tutorial for using them begins. After which, players can open up the map and choose the location they want to go using fast travel.

There is no cost to using fast travel, inside or outside Hogwarts so if you are tired of running, you can always use floo flames to reach faraway areas.

The Hogwarts Legacy map makes it easier for the players to get to these flames. While the majority of them are on maps, there are some of them which are behind doors. To get to them, you have to complete some quests first.

Hogwarts Legacy Floo Flames locations

Always zoom in on the map while searching for the Floo Flames, as it will help you in Hogwarts Legacy. The flames on the world map are easy to find. However, those on Hogwarts are difficult, and players should look for them carefully as there’s a chance of missing them.

All the floo flames fast travel locations are already marked on your map as grey icons. You simply have to walk up to a location and it will get unlocked and the icon will change to green.

If you are having trouble finding a specific floo flame location, refer to our maps. You can also open up your in-game map, mark a fast travel location as a waypoint and let the game take you there.

Hogwarts map

Astronomy wing

Astronomy tower

Charms classroom

Defence Against the Dark Arts tower

Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom

Professor Fig’s classroom

Transfiguration classroom

Transfiguration courtyard

Bell Tower wing

Bell Tower courtyard

Flying Class lawn

Beasts classroom

Hogwarts north exit

West tower

The Grand Staircase

Grand Staircase

Grand Staircase tower

Lower Grand Staircase

Quad courtyard

Ravenclaw tower

Ravenclaw common room (only accessible if a Ravenclaw)

Trophy room

The Great Hall

Boathouse

Great Hall

Hufflepuff common room (only accessible if a Hufflepuff)

Viaduct courtyard

The Library Annex

Central hall

Divination classroom

Greenhouses

Library

Potions classroom

Secret Rooms

The South Wing

Clock Tower courtyard

Faculty tower

Hospital wing

Hogwarts south exit

Hogsmeade

North Hogsmeade

South Hogsmeade

West Hogsmeade

World map

North Ford Bog

Pitt-Upon-Ford

San Bakar’s Tower

East North Ford Bog

North Ford Bog

Forbidden Forest

Jackdaw’s Tomb

West Forbidden Forest

North Ford Bog Entrance

Hogsmeade Valley

Upper Hogsfield

Falbarton Castle

East Hogsmeade Valley

North Hogwarts Region

Korrow Ruins

The Collector’s Cave

East North Hogwarts Region

South Hogwarts Region

Aranshire

Lower Hogsfield

Mooncalf Den

Forbidden Forest

Hogwarts Valley

West Hogwarts Valley

Central Hogwarts Valley

Brocburrow

Keenbridge

The Mine’s Eye

Feldcroft Region

North Feldcroft

Feldcroft

Feldcroft Catacomb

South Feldcroft

Rookwood Castle

Irondale

South Sea Bog

Northern South Sea Bog

Coastal Cavern

East South Sea Bog

North Poidsear Coast

Tomb of Trechery

Poidsear Coast

Poidsear Castle

Phoenix mountain cave

South Poidsear Coast

Marunweem Bridge

Marunweem Lake

Coastal Mine

Marunweem Ruins

Marunweem

Marunweem Lake

Tower Tunnel

Manor Cape

Bainburgh

West Manor Cape

Cragcroftshire

Cragcroft Shore

Cragcroft

Clagmar Coast