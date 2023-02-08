How To Unlock Flying Broom In Hogwarts Legacy

Flying Broom is one of the trusted mounts in Hogwarts Legacy that can help you cover some distance quickly and reach areas where you couldn’t before. However, getting a Hogwarts Legacy flying broom can take some time, leaving players wondering when they will be able to fly across Hogwarts and Hogsmeade.

Thankfully, we are here to explain how players can get a flying broom in Hogwarts Legacy and truly embrace the spirit of a witch/wizard and navigate the countryside from the air.

How to fly in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, there is no shortcut to getting the flying broom. Players will get it automatically as part of the main story once they complete the Flying class. After that, as the player progresses, they can buy a flying broom. Once players have it, they can use it to move around the Hogwarts Legacy world.

Once players have finished Jackdaw’s Rest Quest, the next thing they need to do is take flying classes for Madam Kogawa.

Complete the Flying class

Players in Hogwarts Legacy must complete the Flying Class quest to get the flying broom. In this quest, players learn some basics about the flying broom, and they fly over open ground. However, for the flying class, questline players must be at level 6.

Firstly, players need to head to the flying class. There Madam Kogawa will teach players the following basics:

For lateral movement, use the W, A, S, and D keys. Spacebar can be used to ascend, and the Ctrl key to descend.

keys. can be used to ascend, and the key to descend. Press the shift key to make your character move fast. For the speed burst toggle, pass through the rings.

After these basics, complete the tasks assigned to you. Once you have completed the tasks, a student will ask you to accompany them for a flight tour. Don’t overthink and do as he says.

Once you return to the ground, the quest will be completed, and a dialogue box will pop up on the screen indicating it.

Head to the Hogsmeade area

Once the players have finished the quest, they next need to head towards Hogsmeade, where you find the shop to buy a broom. As players open the map, a box at the left of the screen shows the Hogsmeade area. Here players will also see the other available quests in which players can take part for different objectives.

Players must then use the fast travel feature and head toward the Hogsmeade area. After reaching the area, players need to find the shop referred to as Spintwitches Sporting Needs.

Purchase a flying broom

Players must visit the Spintwitches Sporting Needs shop to buy the flying broom. Once you are in Hogsmeade, look for the shop on your map and set the quest tracker. It should lead you directly to the shop where you can buy the broom.

Ember Dash broom is the first broom that becomes available to the players. This broom requires 600 coins. Therefore, if you have 600 coins, press X on the controller, and you will get the broom. Remember your lessons from the flying class and you will be flying around Hogwarts in no time.