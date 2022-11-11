You will find a total of 10 Berserker Gravestones in God of War Ragnarok. You will fight a total of 13 optional berserker bosses at these gravestones. Fighting all these berserker bosses is required to complete the Fit for a King Favor.

If you are struggling to complete the Fit for a King favor in GoW Ragnarok and find all these berserker gravestones, allow us to tell you about their locations and tips to defeat the particular bosses.

God of War Ragnarok Berserker Gravestone locations

Finding these Gravestones in GoW Ragnarok is relatively easy. To find the Gravestones in Niflheim, you must complete the Story first.

So we recommend you go to the Berserker Gravestone locations after completing the Story.

The following are all the Berserker Gravestone locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Midgard – The Lake of Nine

Boss: Fraekni, the Zealous

This Gravestone is on the north side of Tyr’s Temple, right next to the Shores of Nine. You will face Fraekni, the Zealous boss here.

This boss is difficult to beat, but as you get familiar with her attacks, things can get much easier. Unfortunately, you cannot block her ranged attacks, so dodging is the right option.

She also uses a block break attack in which she jumps in the air. You should dodge both attacks and make a counterattack to lower the boss’s health.

You will get an open window to attack right after she attacks you. You must use this small window and continue repeating it until she dies.

You will get the following rewards for defeating Fraekni the Zealous:

Tempered Remnants x2

Bonded Leather x25

Shattered Runes x25

Berserker Waist Guard

Svartalfheim – Jarnsmida Pitmines

Bosses: Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome

In the Applecore, after reaching the Mystic Gateway, head forward in the northwest direction. This will take you straight to the Gravestone. You will see the light after moving a little forward, and you can follow that to reach the location.

The two bosses you face here are good partners, as one has two swords and the other has two shields. As a result, you will see a lot of attacks from both of them, and some are not even blockable.

The only strategy you can follow to take out these bosses is to handle them one at a time. They are not as strong individually, so it is easy to take them out this way.

You will get the following rewards for defeating Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome:

Hind of the Nine Realms

Gale Flame

Tempered Ruins x5

Bonded Leather x80

Shattered Runes x75

Svartalfheim – Nidavellir

Boss: Hardrefill the Callous

You will find this gravestone clock in the western part of the Nidavellir to the docks. It is the same place where you encounter Durlin at the start.

This boss is less intense than the previous ones you faced. However, simply avoiding and dodging his attacks and making counterattacks will work for you.

His only dangerous move is a jumping attack that you can avoid by following the green sign on the ground. This sign gives you an idea of where the boss will land, and you can avoid getting hit.

You will get the following rewards for defeating Hardrefill the Callous:

Tempered Remnants x2

Asgard’s Fortitude

Shattered Runes x25

Bonded Leather x25

Svartalfheim – Alberich Island

Boss: Beigadr the Feared

After completing three-quarters of the Word of Fate quest, you will find this Berserker Gravestone in the middle of Alberich Island.

Beigadr the Feared’s primary attack is lightning bolts. Other than that, he will use flashing orbs and thunder strikes on the battlefield.

Ranged attacks are the way to tackle this boss in GoW Ragnarok. All you have to do is dodge his attacks and use your best-ranged attacks to deal significant damage.

You will get the following rewards for defeating Beigadr the Feared:

Asgard’s Might

Tempered Remnants x2

Bonded Leather x25

Shattered Runes x25

Alfheim – The Barrens

Bosses: Svipdagr the Cold and 2 Sisters of Illska

First, complete the Word of Fate main quest and head to the eastern Barrens to find the Gravestone. Here you have to face three bosses.

The Sisters of Illska have combined health, so taking them first is the best option for you. They have fire and ice magic and mostly attack from a distance, so you should take them out first.

Once done with them, you can focus on Svipdagr the Cold. He uses two axes as the primary weapon, so you can take him out more efficiently using the range attacks.

You will get the following rewards for defeating Svipdagr the Cold and 2 Sisters of Illska:

Frozen Flame

Asgard’s Security

Berserker Cuirass

Tempered Remnants x5

Shattered Runes x75

Bonded Leather x180

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands

Boss: Hjalti the Stolid

You will find this Gravestone quite easily in the southern part of the Forbidden Sands. All you have to do here is take out the Hjalti the Stolid to complete the quest and get the rewards.

The best tactic you can follow to defeat her is to stay as close to her as possible. She can’t use her deadly ranged attacks if you stay close to her.

Now all you have to do is use your best attacks on her and dodge her close-range attacks, which are not that difficult.

You will get the following rewards for defeating Hjalti the Stolid:

Tempered Remnants x3

Grip of the Nine Realms

Bonded Leather x40

Shattered Ruins x40

Vanaheim – Pilgrim’s Landing

Boss: Hvitserkr the Bold

In Pilgrim’s Landing, you will find this Gravestone amid the town. Here you will encounter Hvitserkr, the Bold boss, and his minions.

He will use deadly attacks and get assistance from different minions, exploding upon touching you. Most of these boss attacks are ranged, so dodging is the key to staying alive.

After that, get close to him and deal as much damage as possible. Dodging his ranged attacks and getting close, and landing some good hits is the best strategy that you can use to take out this boss.

You will get the following rewards for defeating Hvitserkr the Bold:

Pommels of the Nine Realms

Tempered Remnants x3

Bonded Leather x25

Shattered Runes x40

Vanaheim – The Sinkholes

Boss: Haklangr the Bearded

After getting to the Sinkholes, head southwest toward the Celestial Altar. There you will see some stairs, and all you have to do is get to the bottom to find the Berserker gravestone.

Haklangr is the boss that will use the shield to protect his energy, but you can tackle this move using the widely effective Draupnir Spear.

This move will completely shatter his defense, and you will get a chance to land some good hits. But, again, your reflexes will play an essential role in this battle.

You can easily take out this boss if you move and attack perfectly. You will get the following rewards for defeating Haklangr the Bearded:

Chaos Flame

Tempered Remnants x5

Bonded Leather x60

Shattered Runes x75

Niflheim – Mist Fields

Boss: Skjothendi the Unerring

After reaching the Mystic Gateway, head to the west, and you will find this Gravestone at the very end. He is the only boss with access to Teleportation and Bifrost assaults.

The only thing you will need to handle this dangerous boss is the solution of Bifrost and Celestial Panacea Amulet enchantment.

Once you know how to deal with these attacks, you can take out this boss in no time. You will get the following rewards for defeating Haklangr the Bearded:

Tempered Remnants x3

Berserker Gauntlets

Shattered Runes x40,

Bonded Leather x40

Midgard – King’s Grave

Boss: King Hrolf

This berserker gravestone in God of War Ragnarok becomes active after you have defeated the other 12 Berserkers. Fighting King Hrolf is the most challenging thing in the game.

Only get into this fight if you have a Gear Level 9 or above. However, defeating King Hrolf has bigger rewards for you, including the Grave Mistake trophy.

The following are the other rewards you will get for defeating King Hrolf.

Bonded Leather x300

Hilt of Skofnung

Helheim’s Virtue

Berserker boss tips

One thing that you should know about berserker bosses is the color of their health bar. For example, if the health bar color is green, it means the gear level of the boss is lower than yours.

The yellow health bar means the same level as yours, and the orange means one higher than yours. After that is the purple color health bar which means two levels higher than you.

If you see a red color health bar, it simply means there is no way you can defeat that boss. So avoid getting into these fights and upgrade your gear level first.

Moreover, it would help if you had a Resurrection Stone to self-revive yourself. Finally, you should enable the Midfight Checkpoints to respawn yourself during the fight with the boss. In this way, you can defeat more difficult bosses easily.