How To Defeat Berserker Hjalti In God Of War Ragnarok

Hjalti the Stolid is among the 15 Berserker bosses in God of War Ragnarok that need to be defeated to complete the Fit for a King Favor. Unlike other bosses, Hjalti can give you a tough time testing both your offensive and defensive skills. Following the steps mentioned in this guide will make defeating Hjalti in God of War Ragnarok much easier.

Where to find Hjalti the Stolid

In these Berserkers boss fights, one gravestone is associated with each boss. The berserker gravestone for Hjalti can easily be found in the southern part of Forbidden Sands.

Simply interacting with the gravestone will result in Hjalti getting spawned.

How to defeat Hjalti the Stolid in God of War Ragnarok

Hjalti has strong ranged attacks. One of the best tactics to tackle Hjalti is to stay as close to her as possible. This will provide you enough time to attack her using your Axe as you only have to deal with her close-range attacks.

Hjalti has weapons in both of her hands. Most of her attacks are simple and can be dodged. So you should get into this fight while being equipped with a strong shield.

Hjalti has the capability of jumping and staying in the air and then throwing some shots, causing immense damage. This attack is difficult to dodge. You must move swiftly to tackle these damaging shots.

The uninterrupted arrow shooting by the Atreus will help a lot in buying some time to prepare for the perfect attack. Use the combination of Blades of Chaos and Draupnir Spear to tear her down.

For the first 50 percent HP we recommend you use the Leviathan Axe and for the remaining 50 percent, use the frequently interchanging combo of Blades of Chaos and Draupnir Spear.

Hjalti gets defeated once her HP gets zero. Pressing R3 will execute the finisher to end the fight.

Upon defeating Hjalti the Stolid you will get the following rewards in GoW Ragnarok: