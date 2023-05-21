FIFA 19 FUT Fastest Players Guide – Build the Fastest Team Possible

That’s it, boys! FIFA 19’s right around the corner. And players have already begun reporting the players’ cards that will be included in the game. We have collected and compiled a list of FIFA 19 FUT Fastest Players here.

Skjelvik

Skjelvik is among the fastest players in with an average Pace of 91, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 91 and an Acceleration of 90.

Guilherme

Guilherme is among the fastest players in with an average Pace of 92, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 90 and an Acceleration of 93.

Alba

Alba is among the fastest players in with an average Pace of 93, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 93 and an Acceleration of 93.

Acheampong

Acheampong is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 93, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 94 and an Acceleration of 92.

Musa

Musa is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 93, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 92 and an Acceleration of 95.

Coman

Coman is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 94, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 93 and an Acceleration of 95.

Aubameyang

Aubameyang is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 94, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 95 and an Acceleration of 93.

Advíncula

Advíncula is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 94, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 95 and an Acceleration of 94.

Mané

Mané is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 94, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 93 and an Acceleration of 95.

Martins

Martins is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 94, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 94 and an Acceleration of 95.

Overmars

Overmars is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 95, comprising of a super-fast Sprint Speed of 96 and an Acceleration of 94.

Costa

Costa is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 95, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 93 and an inhumane Acceleration of 97.

Bale

Bale is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 95, comprising of a staggering Sprint Speed of 95 and an Acceleration of 94.

Sané

Sané is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 95, comprising of an insané (no pun intended) Sprint Speed of 96 and an Acceleration of 93.

Adama

Adama is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 96, comprising of a super-fast Sprint Speed of 96 and an Acceleration of 92. Adama holds the third position on the FIFA 19 FUT Fastest Players list.

Mbappé

Mbappé is among the fastest players with an average Pace of 96, comprising of a super-fast Sprint Speed of 96 and an incredible Acceleration of 96. Mbappé holds the second position on the FIFA 19 FUT Fastest Players list.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo is among the fastest players in FIFA 19 an average Pace of 97, comprising of a super-human Sprint Speed of 97 and an inhumane Acceleration of 97. Ronaldo, as expected, is on top of the FIFA 19 FUT Fastest Players list.