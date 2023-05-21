FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Trading Guide – Bronze Pack Lottery, Snap Buys, Trading Tips

Trading is by far the main way that you can improve your Ultimate Team without having to work excessively hard and grind the game endlessly. Cannot figure out how to do that? Use our FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Trading Guide.

Our FIFA 19 FUT Trading Guide will ensure that you are aware of how to take advantage of the trading system in FIFA Ultimate Team.

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Trading

The trading market in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team has not had many changes to it and still works similar to the way it did in the previous iterations of the game. You can sell and buy players using the bidding method.

However, many small things that you can do will net you many good players in the end. Eventually, you will be able to build your Ultimate Team using our method.

Bronze Pack Lottery

Although opening packs is generally not a good idea in the game, one of the ways that you can churn out a profit is by buying the 400 coin Bronze Packs and then selling whatever you get.

Even if you get one good card from it, you can end up making a decent profit that you can then use to buy a player that is actually worth acquiring.

Try to Stay Away from ‘Buy Now’

This is another way that you can end up saving cash. Often times, you can get a player for a lot cheaper if you just wait and let the auction timer run down.

Many players do not have a Buy Now bid placed for them so if you are willing to be a little patient, you will save many coins utilizing this method.

Use your Knowledge

Try to get players that you know will have their ups and downs based on your knowledge on the league. Try to get players that will be in short supply despite not having good overall. A perfect example of this is wingers.

These players are very few and even getting one that does not have a very high overall can net you a very nice profit in the very near future.

In Form Cards are the Way to Go

This method will be very beneficial to you. If you buy a card that is in form for not a lot of money, then you can hold onto the card for a few months as the demand for the card rises but the supply declines.

This will allow you to have a very good turnover when you do sell the card down the line. Of course, this method requires a lot of foresight and a lot of patience so make sure you know what you are in for before you jump in.

Snap Buys

This is one of the best ways to get good players. What this method does is capitalize on the stupidity of some of the newer players.

When a good player card is given to a novice player, he might put the player on sale for a lot less than he is actually worth. When this happens, you should get the player as soon as he is available on the market or someone else will.

This method requires patience, dedication, and knowledge of the market but it pays off incredibly well.

OBVIOUS TIP: DO NOT BUY FIFA COINS

This is something that is punishable by a warning and then a ban.

If you are caught selling or buying coins, remember that your Ultimate Team account will be banned and you will need to wait for FIFA 20 before you are able to use this part of the game again.

That is all we have for our FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Trading Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!