FIFA 19 Dynamic Tactics Guide – Understanding Dynamic Attack and Defense Tactics

Dynamic Tactics are one of the new features that have come to FIFA as a part of their bid to revamp their game for the new season. This FIFA 19 Dynamic Tactics Guide will tell you how you can easily understand and make use of the new feature to win games easily.

Our FIFA Dynamic Tactics Guide will explain as well as give you tips and tricks on how to use the new feature in FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 Dynamic Tactics

The new system allows you to have tactics that are much more in-depth and very easy to understand. Instead of having to rely on sliders, there are a few options given to you that dictate how you will play.

There are also presets for you to use that can dictate how your team will behave on the pitch such as emphasize possession or attacking runs.

To access the Dynamic Tactics screen, go to Team Management, and then press L2/LT to select the preset. If you want to edit the preset, then press X/A and you will be taken to the edit screen.

Defense Tactics

Once you are on the edit screen, the fun begins. The best thing about this is that it is simple and it gives you more than enough options to impact the kind of playstyle that your team displays on the pitch.

In defense, you have the Width option which is essentially an indication of how wide your defense will play. A team with full backs can utilize the width that their defense provides and ensure that they are able to challenge the wings.

On the other hand, you can have a lot of depth to your defense, as that will allow you to stall the opponent attackers in their paths by having your team play very deep.

Couple that with a fast build up for a counter attack heavy play style and you might be able to use this plan on teams which have weak defenses but incredibly fast offenses like Arsenal.

This technique will also work on teams which generally have the pace such as Barcelona.

Attack Tactics

On the attacking side, you have the width option as you do in defense. Use this if you are planning to attack from the wings but leave it on the downside if you are a center heavy team which has players who can run through the middle.

An interesting tactic that you can have is to have a very wide attack with many players in the box to be on the receiving end of your crosses. This will be good for teams which have a lot of tall players who can get in and head the ball.

The Corners and the Free Kicks are exactly what you think they are. You can choose whether you want an offensive free kick with lots of players in the box or whether you want to take a direct one.

If you have Cristiano Ronaldo on your team then chances are that you can leave this low and instead have players come forward in numbers only on the corners.

However, many weak teams which do not have designated, world class free kick takers will prefer having offensive free kicks as well as corners.

That is all we have for our FIFA 19 Dynamic Tactics Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!