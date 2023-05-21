FIFA 19 Celebrations Guide – All Celebrations, How to Perform

So what do you do at the end of a long deserving goal, a scenario where your entire team had to put a lot of focus and hard work into, a result that meant significant things to the league standings or maybe just for the match itself.

Well, you celebrate to let everyone know how much you cherished that moment. Below, you will find a list of many FIFA 19 Celebrations from which to choose from, see what gets you most excited, or crosses the opposition the most.

FIFA 19 Celebrations

Thanks to the ever-changing trend of new celebrations making their way into the actual game, FIFA 19 borrows just the right amount from the real life counterpart.

The trademark celebration styles for each famous player returns while other new tasty ones also make way into the game. Check out the list of commands you will need to execute for each FIFA 19 Celebration after scoring a goal.

Do note that some celebrations are specific to only certain players. Let us look at some newer ones coming fresh to FIFA 19.

Little Brother

For that particular celebration with folding your arms to show everyone who is the boss, press and hold the L2 or LT button along with a double press of the Circle or B button.

Giddy Up

Go riding that cowboy like the old western outlaw you are, with the L1 or LB along with the R3 or Right Stick in button.

Phone It In

Call your friend to let him know what you achieved by pressing L1 or LB in conjunction with the Right stick directed upwards.

Double SIII

Feel like Cristiano Ronaldo in his signature celebration by simply pressing the X or A button on the controller. Note that you would need a teammate nearby as well for the celebration to come out.

Hang Loose

Let the fingers do the mojo and rock n roll baby! Press L1 or LB while having the right stick directed downwards.

Neighborhood

Pose for a group photo in a smug fashion, hold the L2 or LT button while you flick the right stick down twice.

Kiss the Ground

Now, this is not exclusive to Mohammed Salah, anyone who looks up to someone bigger than himself can express that on the pitch with L2 or LT along with right stick directed to the right.

Matador

Show them the way out because this is your party, press R2 or RT along with the right stick directed down first and then upwards shortly after.

Milly Rock

Perform Jesse Lingard’s signature dance and handshake move, with the X or A button on the controller.

Number One

This one is also another signature celebration for Ronaldo. The input is the same as the previous one i.e. X or A button. However, this celebration will only trigger if you are leading the match after scoring this particular goal.

Crocodile

Imitate a crocodile with your hand movement as Antonio Griezmann as it is only exclusive to him. You will need to press X or A.

Remember, you can always cancel any celebration in the midst of it happening by pressing all the bumpers and triggers on the Xbox controller or the R1 + R2 + L1 + L2 on the Dualshock.

For a random celebration, you can press the Circle or B button. Now to revise on the older celebrations introduced in the previous entries of the franchise, we have a list for that as well.

Running Moves

Celebration Playstation Xbox Thumb Suck Hold Square Hold X Arms Out Tap Square then hold it Tap X then hold X Wrist Flick Tap Triangle then hold it Tap Y then hold Y Aeroplane Hold R3 Hold RS3 Point to Sky Hold R up Hold RS up Shhhhh! Hold R right Hold RS right Telephone Hold R down Hold RS down Can You Hear Me? Hold R left Hold RS left Hands Out Flick R right then hold it left Flick RS right then hold it left Come On! Flick R left then hold it right Flick RS left then hold it right Blow Kisses Flick R down then hold it up Flick RS down then hold it up Double Arm Swing Flick R up then hold it down Flick RS up then hold it down Flying Bird Flick R right then hold it right Flick RS right then hold it right Head on Head Flick R left then hold it left Flick RS left then hold it left Hear Symbol Flick R down then hold it down Flick RS down then hold it down Arms Pointing Up Flick R up then hold it up Flick RS up then hold it up Windmill Spin R clockwise Spin RS around

Finishing Moves

Celebration Playstation Xbox Point to the Sky Hold L1 , Press Circle Hold LB Press B Show Respect Hold L1, Double Tap Circle Hold LB Double Tap B Spanish Dance Hold L2, Flick R up twice Hold LT Flick RS up twice Belly Flop Hold L1, Press Square Hold LB Press X Riding the Wave Hold L1, Press Triangle Hold LB Press Y X Hold L1, Flick R down twice Hold LB, Flick R down twice Big Man Hold L1, hold R right Hold LB hold RS right Baby Girl Hold L1, hold R left Hold LB hold RS left Chest Slide Hold L1, Flick R up then down Hold LB Flick RS up then down Walk Like Me Hold L1, Flick R left then right Hold LB Flick RS left then right Signature Finishing Move Press X Press A Mask Hold L1, Flick R up twice Hold LB Flick RS up twice Hand spring (agile players) or Roll & Punch Hold L1 Spin R clockwise Hold LB Spin RS clockwise Floor Spin Hold L1 Spin R anti-clockwise Hold LB Spin RS anti-clockwise Timber Hold L2 press Circle Hold LT press B Cell Phone Hold L2 press Square Hold LT press X Hypnosis Hold L2 press Hold LT press Y Work Out Hold L2 double tap Square Hold LT double tap X Stir the Pot Hold L2 double tap Triangle Hold LT double tap Y Mannequin Hold L2 hold R up Hold LT hold RS up I Cannot Hear You Hold L2 hold R right Hold LT hold RS right Hear Hold L2 hold R down Hold LT hold RS down Brick Fall Hold L2 hold R left Hold LT hold RS left Pipe Hold L2 Flick R up then down Hold LT Flick RS up then down Scorpion Hold L2 Flick R left then right Hold LT Flick RS left then right Who Am I Hold L2 Flick R right then left Hold LT Flick RS right then left Knee Slide Fail Hold L2 Flick R left twice Hold LT Flick RS left twice Waddle Hold L2 spin R clockwise Hold LT spin RS clockwise Twist Flip (agile players) or Catwheel Roll Hold L2 spin R anti-clockwise Hold LT spin RS anti-clockwise Rugby Hold R2 Press R3 Hold R2 Press RS3 Elbow Hold R1 double tap Triangle Hold R2 double tap Y The Salute Hold R1 Press Triangle Hold RB Press Y Chest Thumb Hold R2 R Flick down twice Hold R2 RS Flick down twice Push It Down Hold R1 double tap Circle Hold RB double tap B Glamour Slide Hold R1 R Flick left twice Hold RB RS Flick left twice

Pro Unlockables

Celebration Playstation Xbox Many Bows Hold R2 hold R up Hold R2 hold RS up Fall to Knees & Beg Hold R2 hold R down Hold R2 hold RS up Backflips Hold R2 double tap Square Hold R2 double tap X Slide on Back Hold R1 double tap Square Hold RB double tap X Cockroach Hold R1 press R3 Hold RB press RS3 River Dance Hold R1 Flick R up twice Hold RB Flick RS up twice Break Dance Hold R1 Flick R right twice Hold RB Flick RS right twice Praise on Knees Hold R2 hold R left Hold R2 hold RS left Backwards Worm Hold R1 spin R anti-clockwise Hold RB spin RS anti-clockwise Uncontrolled Backflip Hold R2 spin R clockwise Hold R2 spin RS clockwise Handstand Hold R2 spin R anti-clockwise Hold R2 spin RS anti-clockwise Spin & Fall Hold R2 Flick R up twice Hold R2 Flick RS up twice Rowing on Knees Hold R2 Flick R left twice Hold R2 Flick RS left twice Seated Rowing Hold R2 Flick R right twice Hold R2 Flick RS right twice Knee Walk Hold R2 press Square Hold R2 press X Cardle Swing Hold R2 press Triangle Hold R2 press Y Baby Hold R2 double tap Triangle Hold R2 double tap Y Flying Dive Hold R1 hold R up Hold RB hold RS up Karate Kicks Hold R1 hold R right Hold RB hold RS right Jump Kicks Hold R1 hold R down Hold RB hold RS down Ice Skating Hold R1 Flick R up then down Hold RB Flick RS up then down Golf Swing Hold R1 Flick R right then left Hold RB Flick RS right then left Dance 1 Hold R2 Flick R up then down Hold R2 Flick RS up then down Dance 2 Hold R2 Flick R up then down Hold R2 Flick RS up then down Dance 3 Hold R2 Flick R left then right Hold R2 Flick RS left then right Dance 4 Hold R2 Flick R right then left Hold R2 Flick RS left then right

EASFC Unlockables

Celebration Playstation Xbox SIIII! (Ronaldo’s Signature) Hold R1, Press Circle Hold RB, Press B KO Hold R1 double tap Circle Hold R1 Press B Right Here Right Now Hold R1 Press Circle Hold R1 Press B Hand Bite Hold L2 Flick R down then up Hold LT Flick RS down then up Stand Tall Hold R1 Hold R left Hold RB Hold RS left Kiss the Wrist Hold L2 double tap Cirlce Hold LT double tap B Old Man Hold L2 press R3 Hold LT press RS3 Calm Down Hold L1 double tap ? Hold LB double tap Y Motorbike Hold L1 Hold R down Hold LB Hold RS down Bailando Robot Hold L1 Flick R up then down Hold LB Flick RS up then down Muevelo Hold L1 Flick R right then left Hold LB Flick RS right then left Patty Cake Hold L1 Flick R right twice Hold LB Flick RS right twice Push Ups Hold R1 Flick right then left Hold RB Flick right then left The Worm Hold R1 + spin R clockwise Hold RB + spin RS clockwise Dance Hold R1 Flick R down twice Hold RB Flick RS down twice

This is all we have in our FIFA 19 Celebrations Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!