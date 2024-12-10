How To Get The Magic Glintblade Sorcery In Elden Ring

A prototype of the sword-phalanx sorceries, Magic Glintblade in Elden Ring summons a delayed magic blade that pierces the foes with immense fury. This sorcery is a favorite of Carian Royal family and their loyal knights.

In this guide, we will teach you how to obtain the Magic Glintblade and how you can use it effectively to deal magic damage to enemies.

Magic Glintblade Location

Magic Glintblade can be obtained via two methods in the Elden Ring.

As a starting gift for the Prisoner Class.

Purchase it for 3000 Runes from Miriel, Pastor of Vows.

Miriel can be found inside the Church of Vows in eastern Liurnia. This church is directly east to the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Start from the Academy Gate Town site of Grace and go east.

Once you reach the dry land, travel north to reach the Church of Vows, west of the Ainsel River Well.

Miriel is a non-hostile NPC who teaches sorceries and incantations. You can also offer multiple prayerbooks to him to learn the secret sorceries. However, you can learn Magic Glintblade sorcery without any prayerbook for 3000 Runes.

Magic Glintblade Stats and Requirements

Magic Glintblade requires a staff and 14 Intelligence to cast. As a Carian sorcery, it is boosted by Carian Glintblade Staff.

This spell also requires 12 FP and 22 Stamina per cast in addition to a spell slot. Magic Glintblade summons a sigil over the head of the caster, from which a Glintblade arrives after a small delay.

The delay can be increased by charging the sorcery. It also increases the damage of the summoned Glintblade. You can chain cast Magic Glintblade Sorcery until you run out of FP, Stamina, or both.

This spell can be cast on the horse’s back or while moving. Being a basic spell, Magic Glintblade is a perfect offensive spell for the early-game Intelligence builds in Elden Ring.