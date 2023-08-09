Every Greatbow Location in Elden Ring

Out of all the weapons in Elden Ring, Greatbows are probably one of the most fascinating ones. These massive, long-range weapons require immense strength to wield and can only be used with great arrows. All these shortcomings are offset by the amount of damage these weapons deal upon foes.

Honestly, Elden Ring is as about fashion as it is about practicality. And we don’t want you to miss out on any of both. So, follow us for all Elden Ring Greatbow Locations and rock your look while destroying your foes from a distance.

There are 4 variants of Greatbows available in Elden Ring. This guide will not help you with the location of each and every one of them, but we will also discuss their general stats and upgrades briefly.

Greatbow

Being a strength (D scaling) and dex (D scaling) based weapon, Greatbow requires 20 points in both stats to be equipped. It has a base damage of 125. Greatbow upgrades with the help of Smithing Stones (+25) and its damage increases to 306.

Skill

Through and Through

Location

This one is early game and the most basic Greatbow in Elden Ring, Greatbow is a rare drop (4%) from Redmane Knights in Fort Gael and Leyndell Knight near Altus Plateau entrance. The only surefire way to obtain Greatbow in Elden Ring is by looting a chest from the Altus Plateau Highway Tower.

Golem Greatbow

Golem Greatbow is only suited for the strongest of the players with 24 Strength (D scaling) and 18 Dexterity (E scaling). With 130 base damage and 14.5 weight, Golem Greatbow can be upgraded with Somber Smithing Stone (+10). It increases its damage to 318.

Skill

Through and Through

Location

Golem Greatbow is also a rare drop (10%) from Golem Knights. These behemoth stone enemies are scattered throughout The Lands Between and can hit you from a distance. A few locations are mentioned below.

Limgrave Divine Tower Bridge

Near Coliseum in Caelid

Outside Grand Lift of Dectus in Altus Plateau

Right outside Castle Morne in Caelid

Erdtree Greatbow

This behemoth long range weapon requires Strength (20), Dexterity (14) and Faith (14). It also scales with these attributes (E, E, D respectively). Erdtree Greatbow base damage is 60 physical + 65 holy. It can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones to increase both damages to 147 physical and 159 holy.

Skill

Through and Through

Location

Erdtree Greatbow can be obtained by defeating Chariot boss inside Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. However, to access this grave, you need two Stonesword Keys to lift the fog.

Lion Greatbow, The Best in Elden Ring

Lion Greatbow, hands down, is the best Greatbow in Elden Ring. To equip and use Lion Greatbow, you need to have 22 points in Strength Stat (D scaling) and 18 points in Dexterity Stat (D scaling). This Greatbow deals 120 physical damage and upgrades with Somber Smithing Stones only. Maximum damage output by Lion Greatbow is 294.

Skill

Radahn’s Rain

Location

The only way to get your hands on this legendary weapon is by defeating Starscourge Radahn and exchanging his remembrance at Roundtable Hold. Radahn is available at Redmane Castle during the fight festival only.