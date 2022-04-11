With the variety of weapons and other equipment that you have available for you to play with in Elden Ring, you can make many different builds. In this guide we will showcase the best build that revolves around Vyke’s War Spear, which you can use in Elden Ring to annihilate any foe.

Elden Ring Vyke’s War Spear Build

Vyke’s War Spear is a Great Spear weapon that scales primarily with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. It is a weapon that deals Pierce damage and comes with the Frenzy flame Thrust skill.

The skill allows you to cause an explosion when you strike the spear into the ground and inflict the Madness status effect on enemies and you. The weapon excels in PvP mode due to the insane damage its unique skill does to enemies.

Below, we have included the best PvP and PvE Vyke’s War Spear build for you:

Madness Overloaded Vyke’s Spear Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Weapon: Vyke’s War Spear

Vyke’s War Spear Armor: Blackflame Monk Armor, Warrior Gauntlets, Astrologer Boots

Blackflame Monk Armor, Warrior Gauntlets, Astrologer Boots Talismans: Carian Filigreed Crest, Warrior Jar Shard, Spear Talisman

Carian Filigreed Crest, Warrior Jar Shard, Spear Talisman Spirit Ashes: Any spirit of your choice

For Stats investment, we will focus primarily on Vigor and Dexterity. We will invest 40 Points in Vigor and 20 in Dexterity. You will need more Vigor for higher HP and some Dexterity so that you can wield the weapon. Invest as you like in other base stats or continue to add to your Dex and Vigor with more levels.

How to Play the Madness Overloaded Build

Your goal with this build is to use the range of Vyke’s Spear to poke out your enemies from an advantageous range. Against a swarm of enemies, the Frenzyflame Thrust skill will allow you to deal damage in a small AoE.

When facing enemies in PvE. You’ll want to start by slowly poking at them and build up their madness bar. When the time is right and they miss an attack, use your weapon art to deal a huge amount of damage and hopefully proc the madness status effect.

Even if the Weapon Art doesn’t proc madness, continue to poke at them until it hits. This leaves them open for a free hit as they get stuck in the madness animation.

The armor we’re using is a combination of parts of other Armor Sets. Blackflame Monk Armor is a chest piece from the Blackflame Monk Armor Set. It increases the defense and resistance against enemies’ attacks.

Warrior Gauntlets is the starting equipment piece for the Warrior Class, which you can get from Isolated Merchant Raya Lucaria. It is part of the Blue Cloth Set and increases defensive abilities with little to no extra weight.

The last piece is the Astrologer Boots that increase Faith and Vitality, along with an increase in defense against Magic Attacks. It is a leg armor that is part of the Astrologer Set and comes with the Astrologer Class.

For the Talismans, we have made the choice of selecting the three that provide more passive abilities and strength. Spear Talisman increases the counterattack abilities of thrust weapons and Carian Filigreed Crest reduces the overall consumption of Focus Points (FP) for the skills.

The last Talisman is Warrior Jar Shard which increases the attack power of the skills. This will increase the overall damage of the Vyke’s War Spear Frenzyflame Thrust skill.

The final piece of this build is the Spirit Ash, which you can choose from any of the Spirit Ashes that you have unlocked. This is useful against bosses that are too difficult to take on solo.