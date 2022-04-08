Elden Ring Madness Builds Guide

Madness is one of the newly added status effects in the game, so it is very important for the players to have knowledge about some of the best Elden Ring Madness builds. Let’s look at our Madness builds in detail, so you can have an idea of how strong these builds can prove in Elden Ring

Elden Ring Madness Builds

Madness is an interesting status effect in Elden Ring. When you the Madness meter fills up, players take percentage-based damage to their HP as well as to their FP. While the damage isn’t as great as Bleed, the FP drain can stop many opposing builds in PvP.

However, the Strongest Aspect of Madness is the fact that once the Madness meter fills, players suffering from Madness will enter a lengthy animation. During this time, you can damage them all you want.

Frenzy Spam Best Build

Flask Spread: Lean towards FP but otherwise 50/50

Weapon: Vyke's War Spear

Seal: Frenzied Flame Seal

Spells: Frenzied Burst, The Flame of Frenzy, Unendurable Frenzy, Howl of Shabiri, Inescapable Frenzy

Primary Stats: Vigor and Faith

Secondary Stats: Endurance and Mind

Vyke’s War is the only weapon that is to be used in this build. Vigor and Faith are the primary stats, and the rest can go for other attributes. Large value for Mind allows you to cast weapon for a longer time and survive some hits as well.

Moreover, high Endurance helps you to have a good enough amount of armor and stamina for the battle.

How to Play with Incantations Madness Build

Using Vykes War Spear, players can leap up into the air and thrust the spear down to the ground. This causes an explosion of Frenzy Flame to occur, thus causing huge amount of damage. This weapon is very strong due to its move set and weapon art.

For your incantations, you’ll be using Frenzy Flame Seal, which boosts Frenzy Flame incantations. Another good thing about this seal is that it scales well with Strength, Dexterity, Endurance, and Faith.

Now, moving on to spells, we will be using five spells for this build. The first one to use is Frenzied Burst which can shoot from the eyes and charge it up to increase its damage. Due to its high projectile speed, it travels quite faster.

The Flame of Frenzy can also be used to shoot spells at a large area and can also be charged to increase the damage. It is quite useful to create a good AoE effect of madness and deal damage to multiple targets around you. It can also be charged to double its range.

The next spell to use is Unendurable Frenzy which comes in two different parts. The first one is like The Frenzied Flame, except for the fact that you cannot charge it. so, you just can hold down the button to keep casting it as long as you have stamina and fp.

The second part is that you are locked for three seconds, and you shoot the flames randomly around, which makes you more vulnerable to the damage, so a high-risk high reward applies to this incantation due to that three-second stun animation.

The next spell is Howl of Shabiri, which will debuff you in two ways. The first one is that it lowers all types of protection while the second one is to attract the enemy close to you.

The last spell is Inescapable Frenzy which is quite like the dark hand grab and scales off what you have in your right hand.

Eden Ring Tank Madness Build

Flask Spread: Lean towards FP but otherwise 50/50

Weapon: Vyke's War Spear

Shield: Fingerprint Stone Shield

Talisman: Greatshield Talisman

Armor: Bull Goat Helm

Primary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Secondary Stats: Strength and Dexterity

Primary Stats are Vigor and Endurance, providing you with some extra stamina and health bonuses. Strength and Dexterity can be used as secondary stats to keep a backup of boost in attacking powers through access to more weapons and enhanced attacking capabilities.

How to Play with Tank Madness Build

The shield that we are using in this build is great because it allows you to block while charging which means you can block an incoming attack and attack your enemy simultaneously. You can also hold it to increase the duration of charge and keep moving forward.

Players can enhance the effect of Madness by combining it with Vyke’s War spear and then attack the enemy. This will freeze them for a while, and you can now inflict a shied charge.

Radagon’s Soreseal will provide you with plus five Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, and Endurance. However, it enhances the damage taken but the stats that you get overcome this negative point.

Crimson Amber Medallion can be used to increase the HP and Greatshield Talisman can be used to get zero block costs. This means you can block every attack coming from the opponent without any cost. Guarded Damage Negation can also be used to negate 100 Physical, 77 Magic, 81 Fire, 79 Lightning, 75 Holy, and 89 Guard Boost.

Now, moving onto spells, we will be using five spells for this build. Frenzied Burst can be used for this build in which one can shoot from the eyes and charge it up to increase its damage.

Due to its high projectile speed, it travels quite faster. Bull Goat Helm can be used to increase your defensive capabilities by increasing damage resistance. It will also provide you with high poise.