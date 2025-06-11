Elden Ring: Sorcerer Thops Questline

Sorcerer Thops is a tragic figure in Elden Ring who was cast outside his learning place. Being broke and unable to return to his home, he seeks the help of the Tarnished in the process. It is now up to you to be a savior for a lost soul.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find Sorcerer Thops and how you can help him return to the Academy of Raya Lucaria just to meet his tragic fate.

Sorcerer Thops’ Location in Elden Ring

Sorcerer Thops can be found sitting on a bench in the Church of Irith. You can find this church in the southern part of the Liurnia of the Lakes.

Once you defeat Godrick and leave Castle Stormveil, turn west to find a broken structure. It is the Church of Irith. Talk to Thops sitting on a bench to the right of Marika’s statue. He will ask you to donate 10 Runes in order to learn sorceries from him. Once you do, he will offer you the following sorceries.

Sorcery Name Cost in Runes Glintstone Pebble 1000 Glintstone Arc 1500 Starlight 2500

Thops will tell you that he once belonged to the Academy of Raya Lucaria and hopes to return to it. For this purpose, he will ask you to find him an Academy Glintstone Key.

Find the Glintstone Key for Thops

You can only find the Academy Glintstone Key for Thops from inside the Raya Lucaria Academy. It is present on a Chandelier in the Debate Parlor.

To enter the Academy of Raya Lucaria, travel west of the Academy to find a key for yourself. It is protected by the Glintstone Dragon Smarag.

FYI If you offer this key to Thops, he will refuse by acknowledging that you need it more than himself.

Now, enter the Academy of Raya Lucaria and make your way to the Debate Parlor by defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon.

Leave the Debate Parlor and turn left to find rubble. Climb the stairs near it and defeat the Academy Scholars. Go north until you see a body on a railing with an item. Jump across the railing to land on the rooftops.

Follow the rooftops until you come across some enemies. Defeat the Marionette Soldiers and keep going south until you notice some stairs. Climb them and continue your journey north until no more path is available to you.

Look down to find a ledge you can jump on. Turn around to find another ledge. Kill three enemies in this area and enter the building through a broken window. Move slowly on the rafters until you can see a chandelier below with an item.

Drop down on it and collect the spare Academy Glintstone Key for Thops. Fast travel to the Church of Irith and hand over the key to him. Thops will teach you the Euridition Gesture that you can use to solve the puzzle of the Converted Fringe Tower. After that, he will leave and go to the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Rest at the site of grace, and a silver scarab will appear. Defeat it to obtain the Ash of War: Thops’ Barrier.

Find Thops in the Academy of Raya Lucaria

Fast travel to the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace and go outside. You will notice Thops dead body on a chair in the courtyard. Interact with his body to collect the following items.