How To Get Glintstone Pebble Sorcery In Elden Ring

What is better than throwing a pebble at your enemy? A Glintstone Pebble infused with magic that also targets your enemies somewhat. An essential part of offensive spells of Raya Lucaria’s Sorcerers, this magic has been created to help the young and aspiring Sorcerers.

In this guide, we will help you locate one of the best beginner’s sorceries in Elden Ring and how to properly utilize it to your advantage.

Glintstone Pebble Location

Glintstone Pebbles can be obtained in multiple ways. The best way to obtain this sorcery is by using the Astrologer class as your starter. This class gets the sorcery as a gift.

You can also purchase it from Sorceress Sellen for 1000 Runes. Sellen can be found inside Waypoint Ruins in Eastern Liurnia near the Mistwood Entrance. Defeat the Mad Pumpkin Head mini-boss to unlock Sellen’s workshop door. Talk to Sellen; she will sell you a lot of Glintstone Sorceries, including this one.

You can also purchase this sorcery from Thops for 1000 Runes. You can find Thops in the Church of Irith, directly west of the area, when you leave Stormveil Castle. Thops will require a small donation of 10 Runes before he starts selling you sorceries.

If you progress Thop’s quest and fail to purchase Glintstone Pebble in time, you will find his dead body in a chair near the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace in Raya Lucaria Academy. Take his Bell Bearing to Twin Maiden Husks to purchase this sorcery for 1000 Runes.

You can also purchase this sorcery from Count Ymir in the Cathedral of Manus Meytr. However, this area and NPC are exclusive to Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Glintstone Pebble Stats and Requirements

Glintstone Pebble requires 10 Intelligence, a good staff, and only 20 stamina to cast. The cost of casting this sorcery is 7 FP only and a free memory slot. Glintstone Pebble is one of the best-starting magic for the sorcerer class. Due to its extremely low requirements, good damage, and fast cast speed, it can carry you through the game’s early sections.