How To Get The Glintstone Arc Sorcery In Elden Ring

A sorcery gifted to the travelers from the Raya Lucaria Academy, the Glintstone Arc was used to fend off a large group of enemies with its wide area of attack. This spell is best for crowd control or taking down enemies in a narrow space.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Glintstone Arc sorcery in Elden Ring and why, despite its shortcomings, it is one of the best early-game offensive magic spells for Sorcerer Builds.

Glintstone Arc Location

Glintstone Arc sorcery can be acquired in multiple ways.

This spell is a starting gift for the Astrologer Class.

You can purchase this spell for 1,500 Runes from Sellen. She can be found inside the Waypoint Ruins cellar (east of the starting position in Limgrave) once you defeat the Mad Pumpkin Head boss.

It can be purchased for 1,500 Runes from Thops. He can be found sitting in the Church of Irith in southern Liurnia. This church is directly west of the location when you exit the Stormveil Castle. To purchase Glintstone Arc from Thops, you must first make a small donation of 10 Runes.

FYI If Thops dies, you can take his Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold to purchase this spell.

Glintstone Arc Stats and Requirements

Glintstone Arc requires 13 Intelligence and staff to cast. It also needs 9 FP and 18 Stamina in addition to one spell slot.

This spell summons a horizontal arc of magic that deals magic damage to the enemies upon impact. The attack has a large horizontal AoE and covers a decent distance.

While Glintstone Arc has the same coverage and damage output as Pebble sorcery, it is more costly to cast, making it less desirable for players with Intelligence builds.