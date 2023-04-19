Elden Ring Smithing Stone 1 Locations

Found all throughout the Lands Between, Smithing Stone 1 is a vital item to upgrade weapons and shields to +1, +2, and +3 in Elden Ring. Strengthening weapons is possible at a Smithing Table along with the Blacksmith found in two places on the map.

Naturally, you will want to know where to find the best Smithing Stone 1 locations as early as possible in Elden Ring to start reinforcing your equipment.

Where to find Smithing Stone 1 in Elden Ring

The best early-game locations to get Smithing Stones 1 in Elden Ring are mostly Stormveil Castle and the entire Limgrave region in general.

Stormveil Castle

For the first Stone, you need to make your way to the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle. From the liftside Chamber locked door, you need to head south and look for a corpse in the alleyway. Looting this corpse will give you two Smithing Stone 1. From the first smithing stone location, head east and find a glowing statue in the middle of the patio. To break open the statue, you need to take the help of the troll located North in the Secluded Cell Site of Grace. Once the troll is in front of the statue, he will do the job of opening up the statue and give you five Smithing Stones 1. Head further east from the patio until you come across Nephali Roux in the room. The same room will have four Smithing Stone 1 on the corner behind some crates. Stormveil Castle has an enemy called Lion Guardian that the players will encounter after traveling to the Tower Bridge Site of Grace. You will loot Smithing Stone 1 once you have defeated the Lion Guardian. To get the fifth stone, you need to head towards the Gateside Chamber Site of Grace. Make your way towards the top of the bulwark Northwest of Site of Grace where you will find the Smithing Stone 1 under the catapult. The sixth Smithing Stone 1 can be looted from the corpse located at the bottom of the hill near the Stormveil Main Gate Site of Grace.

Limgrave

For the first stone, you need to head to the Site of Grace located north of Limgrave called Highroad Cave. Once there, you need to get inside the cave to get three Smithing Stone 1. The second stone will be dropped by Grey Scarab which can be located by traveling to the Deathtouched Catacombs Site of Grace. Get to the top of the building by heading west from the Site of Grace where you will find the Smithing Stone 1. Travel to the Summonwater Village Outskirts Site of Grace and head northeast in front of the large tomb. Here, you will be able to loot Smithing Stone 1 from the corpse located beside the tomb. For the fourth stone, you need to travel to the Saintsbridge Site of Grace. From there, you will be able to find Smithing Stone 1 by traveling North. This stone can be found inside the statue located Southeast of Warmaster’s Shack. The statue can only be opened by luring a giant located nearby. Once the statue is destroyed, you will get five Smithing Stones 1. Look for a corpse located southeast of the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace. Once located, the corpse will give you three Smithing Stones 1. Travel to the Murkwater Coast Site of Grace and cross the river to the east side. A Teardrop Scarab will be waiting for you on the other side that can be looted for the Smithing Stone 1. If you travel further east from where you found the last stone, you will come across a dead body. Lotting this dead body will give you the Smithing Stone 1. For the ninth location, you need to make your way inside the Limgrave Tunnels. Here, you will find Smithing Stone 1 on top of the platform beside the Stonedigger Troll fight room. Make your way inside the Church of Elleh located southwest of lLimgrave. Once inside, you need to look for the smithing table which will have Smithing Stone 1 on top. From the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace, you need to make your way east to the bridge. From there, you will find Smithing Stone 1 by looting the corpse. If you travel south from the bridge, you will come across another corpse which will yield Smithing Stone 1. Travel to the Cave of Knowledge Site of Grace and find a corpse hanging right over the entrance. Looting this corpse with give you the Smithing Stone 1. This stone can be found inside Fort Haight located east of Limgrave. Once inside, you need to look for a copse located close to the southwestern wall. The same corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 1. The next stone can be found inside the Church of Dragon Communion. You need to look for Teardrop Scarab that will drop Smithing Stone 1. Travel to the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace and look for a corpse hanging over the side. Looting this corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 1.

Weeping Peninsula

The Morne Tunnel contains up to nine pieces of Smithing Stones 1, making this an excellent farming location in Elden Ring. Travel to the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace and head southeast to find the corpse. Looting the same corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 1. This Smithing Stone 1 can be found by looting a corpse located close to the Behind the Castle Site of Grace. Make your way south from Beside the Rampart Site of Grace. After getting there, you will find Smithing Stone 1.

Luirnia of the Lake

Luirnia of the Lake has only one stone that you can find by traveling to the Folly of the Lake Site of the Grace. Once there, you need to head Northwest and look for a corpse laying on top of the chair. Looting this corpse will yield you the Smithing Stone 1.

Ainsel River

1) If you can fast-travel to the Ainsel River Downstream Site of Grace, move northeast into the ruins to loot three pieces of Smithing Stone 1 in Elden Ring.

2) The second Stone location in Ainsel River is right next to the Ainsel River Sluice Gate Site of Grace. You will only get one piece here though.

Where to buy Smithing Stone 1 in Elden Ring

Nomadic Merchant

In Elden Ring, you have the option to buy Smithing Stone 1 from Nomadic Merchant once you reach Limgrave for 200 Runes each. At any single time, you will only be able to buy three Smithing Stone 1.

Limgrave has a total of three places where you will be able to find the merchant. All of these locations are marked on the map below.

Twin Maiden Husk

When you reach the Roundtable Hold, you can interact with the Twin Maiden Husks NPC to purchase Smithing Stones 1 for 200 Runes each.

It is important to know that the Twin Maiden Husks need to be given a unique key item before they start selling Smithing Stones 1 in Elden Ring. This is the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 which can be obtained by defeating the Crystalian boss inside the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel.