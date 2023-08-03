Hero’s Rune (5) Location In Elden Ring

Runes are a form of Elden Ring currency that can strengthen your character by purchasing several items and character attributes. Runes are in short supply and are hard to get by in Elden Ring but with the help of Hero’s Rune (5), you will get instant Runes up to 35000.

In simple words, Hero’s Runes are consumable to get instant runes ranging from 15000 to 35000. This game also features other variations of Hero’s Runes, but this guide will only talk about the Hero’s Runes 5 locations.

All Hero’s Rune (5) locations in Elden Ring

Like Golden Runes, Hero’s Runes, can also be found in different places and from the dungeons. All the places where you can find the Hero’s Rune 5 are below. It includes 4 Landmark locations and 1 Dungeon.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree (2x)

Subterranean Shunning Grounds (1x)

Crumbling Lands (1x)

Yelough Anix Tunnel (1x)

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

A total of two Hero’s Rune 5 are in this area. The first one is in the eastern part of the map. Fast travel to the Drainage Channel Site of Grace. Once there, head out of the building and climb down using big logs.

These logs will land you in an area full of big trees. Travel south from here, and it will lead you to a tree having a corpse resting in front. Here you can find the Hero’s Rune 5 alongside the dead body.

The second Hero’s Rune 5, located in the Elphael Brace of the Haligtree, can be found by fast traveling to the Malenia, Goddess of Rot Site of Grace. Start traveling to the northwestern side. Similar to the previous one, this Hero’s Rune 5 can be found alongside the body resting behind the large cup. For further clarification, note the exact locations from the images.

Subterranean Shunning Grounds

Another Hero’s Rune 5 can be found in Leyndell Royal Capital. Players can use the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace to travel fast to this area. Traveling north from there will take you to a dead body inside the building. It is between the East Capital Rampart and Leyndell, the Capital of the Ash Site of Grace.

Crumbling Farum Azula

The last Hero’s Rune 5 on the list is in the Crumbling Farum Azula. You can use the Dragon Temple Lift Site of Grace to reach here quickly. There’s a wall to the south. Travel a bit, and you will get there. Here you can find the Hero’s Rune 5 on a corpse resting on a ledge behind the wall.

Yelough Anix Tunnel

Another way to get your hands over the Hero’s Rune 5 is by playing the Yelough Anix Tunnel Dungeon. It is located in the Yelough Anix Ruins. You can use the Yelough Anix Tunnel Site of Grace to travel fast to the dungeon.

The boss of this dungeon is Astel, Stars of Darkness. Once the boss is defeated, you will get Hero’s Rune 5 as a reward.