How To Get To Drainage Channel In Elden Ring

The Drainage Channel is a location in Elden Ring that you will not reach until the end of the game. This is because you have to activate both the Grand Lift of Dectus and the Grand Lift of Rold to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants.

The Drainage Channel Site of Grace is located inside Elpheal, Brace of Haligtree, a dungeon that is home to a lot of enemies and a fairly complex system of levels and platforms.

The following guide will tell you the exact route you need to take to reach the Drainage Channel in Elden Ring. Keep in mind that this pathing does not account for enemies. You can either choose to ignore all enemies and save time, or take on everyone and everything to clear the way.

How to reach the Drainage Channel location in Elden Ring

To get to the Drainage Channel in Elden Ring, you need to first get to Ordina, Liturgical Town which lies in the northern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

You can reach the town by fast-traveling to the Inner Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace and then making your way north to the Ordina, Liturgical Town Site of Grace.

There is an Evergaol puzzle here that you need to solve in order to reveal the town’s secret. You will need to light some candles on four statues to solve the puzzle.

Doing that will allow you to reach Miquella’s Haligtree Portal at the top of the stairs behind the town. The portal’s location has been marked on the map below.

Using this teleporter you can then travel directly to the Haligtree Canopy area. There you need to proceed further until you finally reach the “Prayer Room” site of grace point.

At this grace point, you can proceed to move out and then jump down the ledge towards the right side.

After that, you have to jump further down and after that, move onwards through the narrow path. This way will be littered with enemies so you can just avoid them using evasive strategies like dodge roll and keep moving forward. Next, you need to jump toward the right end of the stairway.

After that go up the stairway inside the alleyway and then jump towards the left side on the ledge.

There will be a few tough guards along the way so pay no heed to them and run straight by avoiding them at all causes. After you leave that hall and come out in the open don’t take the stairs instead jump right on the broken pillar that connects the way to the room below.

Enter the second entrance on the right, avoid getting hit by the guards and move your way up the stairs and then jump on the inclined pillar on the left and immediately drop down and take a sharp right into the huge hallway. You will see a grace point along the way here so take your time to activate it and rest for a while.

This grace point is at “Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree” so even if you are killed along the way you can respawn at this location and continue again. So from here onwards, make your way down and then turn right and keep going straight until you see the large tree branch at the end.

Climb on it and follow it and at the end simply jump down. However, keep in mind that the area you have approached now will be filled with scarlet rot. So don’t worry and keep moving onwards and use health potions to replenish your health along the way.

Once you reach the end you need to jump down on the large tree branch and then once you reach its end jump down towards the other branch. After that, you will see another entrance leading inside the building so take it.

On your left side, you will see a ladder that will take you further down close to the Drainage Channel grace point. So after taking it to go down the path and once you come out of the hallway into a larger area, you will see the Drainage Channel Site of Grace on the right in Elden Ring.