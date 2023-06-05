While through most of the game, you were well off with using Fire-based weapons or Magic-based weapons, etc. there comes a time when you have to make your build to counter the stellar enemies with the best Gravity weapons in Elden Ring.

Gravity weapons, although not always classified that way, are some special weapons that deal an extra bit of damage to stellar enemies. This holds true with Gravity-type bosses like the Fallingstar Beast and Astel, which may otherwise be pretty hard to defeat.

Numerous weapons, spells, and skills specialize against Gravity-type enemies, targeting their weakness – but not all of them will prove to be equally great. Hence, we have compiled a list of some of the best Gravity Weapons in Elden Ring.

Best Gravity weapons to use in Elden Ring

5) Meteoric Ore Blade

The Meteoric Ore Blade is a slick-looking Katana in Elden Ring. Just from its name, you could guess that this weapon was meant to be used against stellar enemies since it’s forged from meteoric ore.

This weapon mainly prioritizes dealing slash and pierce damage. Although it doesn’t have a lot of physical damage in store (112), what makes it special is its buff of 20% increased damage to Gravity-type enemies. Moreover, this weapon also lets you deal Magic damage to enemies.

The Gravitas skill that you get with this weapon allows you to pull in enemies with gravity well. Apart from dealing damage with the gravity well itself, you can land follow-up attacks to deal damage to multiple enemies at once.

The stat requirements for this weapon are pretty low and are given below (along with its scaling).

Strength: 15 (D)

Dexterity: 14 (E)

Intelligence: 18 (D)

You can obtain the Meteoric Ore Blade by looting it from a chest located in a small room at the Caelid Waypoint Ruins.

4) Lion Greatbow

The Lion Greatbow is a unique weapon in this list since this is the only Gravity-type bow, meaning that it is the only ranged Gravity weapon. The rest of the weapons are all swords, which specialize in close to medium ranges.

Although already possessing a huge amount of base physical damage stats (120), you can also use Radahn’s Sears with this bow to make it even more powerful. These serve as your Great Arrows and tend to deal 20% bonus damage to Gravity-type/stellar enemies.

You can even use this bow against Starscourge Radahn himself to give him a run for his money.

Alongside all the gravitational power that you have with this weapon, you also have the Radahn’s Rain unique weapon skill equipped with this weapon. This skill lets you rain down a barrage of arrows upon your enemies, hitting multiple enemies at once.

The stat requirements to wield this weapon aren’t that high either, so you can use it without much trouble:

Strength: 22 (D)

Dexterity: 18 (D)

To get the Lion Greatbow in Elden Ring, all you have to do is to trade your Remembrance of the Starscourge for it. You can trade this with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. If you’ve already spent it on something else, you can always duplicate this Remembrance by finding a Walking Mausoleum.

3) Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Up next on this list is the Fallingstar Beast Jaw Colossal weapon. Since this is a Colossal weapon, you do require a lot of Strength to wield it, but that downside comes with its own perks.

The Fallingstar Best Jaw uses the Strength stat very effectively by putting in a huge load of damage, especially with its high physical damage stat of 132.

Moreover, with a 20% damage boost to Gravity type enemies and a special gravity-oriented skill, this weapon is one to be highly feared among stellar enemies.

The Fallingstar Beast Jaw comes with a special skill called the Gravity Bolt, which as the name implies, lets you fire jolts of gravitational lightning at enemies, dealing bonus damage to them from afar.

Aside from Strength, there are a couple more stat requirements to use this weapon:

Strength: 34 (D)

Dexterity: 12 (D)

Intelligence: 20 (E)

To obtain the Fallingstar Beast Jaw weapon in Elden Ring, you have to go through a bit of trouble by defeating the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast in Mt. Gelmir.

2) Ruin Greatsword

The Ruins Greatsword is a beautiful Colossal sword in Elden Ring. Although this sword is quite slow in attacking, its heavy weight of it allows it to pack a huge amount of physical damage (124), crushing enemies with raw power.

Though you can use the added 20% damage to gravity enemies perk, you can also deal Magic damage with this weapon, which allows it to excel at more than just killing stellar enemies.

You can utilize its pure raw damage with jump attacks to deal an insane amount of damage, breaking the poise of your enemies. Additionally, you can also use this enemy’s unique skill called the Wave of Destruction – an Ash of War that launches your enemies in this air.

This skill charges your blade with gravitational power and slams it into the ground, shaking the earth itself and creating a few spikes in the ground leading away from you, dealing heavy amounts of damage to enemies.

Although this weapon is quite a great one to use, it does have quite a high stat requirement to wield:

Strength: 50 (B)

Intelligence: 16 (E)

To get the Ruins Greatsword in Elden Ring, you have to go through the trouble of defeating the Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight at the Redmane Castle Plaza. While they are difficult bosses to defeat, the reward is definitely worth it.

1) Starscourge Greatsword

The Starscourge Greatsword is the top-ranking weapon on this list, considered by most as the best Gravity weapon in Elden Ring – and for good reason as well.

Although being a Colossal weapon just like the Ruins Greatsword, the Starscourge Greatsword greatly outshines it in more than one way – also because of its higher physical damage stat of 129.

The most notable thing about this Starscourge Greatsword is that it’s the only weapon in the game that deals a bonus of 30% damage to Gravity-type enemies, which can make a massive difference in a fight.

Aside from that, this weapon utilizes the Strength stat pretty well and offers relatively faster attacks compared to other Greatswords – along with a larger range and damage.

Even better is this weapon’s unique skill called the Starcaller Cry. This skill infuses your sword with gravity, emitting a purple aura and pulling in surrounding enemies. You can then slam down your swords on your enemies, ending them in a matter of seconds.

With this being such a great weapon, the Starscourge Greatsword also has a high stat requirement to wield, which are as follows (along with scaling):

Strength: 38 (D)

Dexterity: 12 (D)

Intelligence: 15 (E)

Getting the Starscourge Greatsword in Elden Ring is as simple as trading the Remembrance of the Starscourge with Enia, just as you did with the Lion Greatbow. If you want pure raw damage instead of range, it’s better to opt for this weapon.