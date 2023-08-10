How To Find Gowry And Complete His Quest In Elden Ring

Completing side quests in Elden Ring can prove to be difficult as they require you to move from corner to corner on the map just for bits and pieces to be collected. There are plenty of side quests in Elden Ring and most of these have some mysteries to solve. Moreover, some of these questlines are intermingled so it can get confusing sometimes. Gowry’s questline is one such example.

However, you should not get worried as in this guide, we are going to discuss Gowry’s location and how you can tackle Gowry’s quest.

Gowry’s Location in Elden Ring

Gowry is an NPC who starts the Millicent Questline. Gowry can be found in Gowry’s Shack which is just north of Sellia Gateway and south of Sellia, Town of Sorcerery in the Caelid Region. You can reach him by fast traveling to the Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank Site of Grace. From here continue north to the Sellia Gateway. You should be able to spot the shack after crossing the gateway.

Gowry’s Questline Walkthrough

Although his part is in the Millicent Questline, he has a few requests of his own and it can be considered as his own questline. The first time you interact with him he will ask you to retrieve an Unalloyed Golden Needle from Commander O’Neil. This enemy can be found nearby in the Scarlet Rot-infested area west of the shack. Commander O’Neil can be found at the Heart of Aeonia Site of Grace. This site can be unlocked after defeating the Commander so head directly west from the shack. The map pinned below should give you an idea of where to go. The red marker marks the location of the Commander.

For this fight, we recommend that you first defeat all the subordinates he summons so you can focus your attacks on him. Make this fight quick if you wait long enough, he will summon his subordinates again making it hard for you to attack him directly.

After he is defeated, he will drop the Unalloyed Golden Needle.

This needle will be broken. Take it back to Gowry in his shack. Find a site of Grace nearby and rest at it. Go back to Gowry and he will have it fixed.

He will ask you that you take it to Millicent who is suffering from the Scarlet Rot Curse. Millicent can be found in the Church of Plague near the Church of the Plague Site of Grace which is northeast of Gowry’s Shack. If you haven’t unlocked the Grace yet, go back to the Sellia Gateway. An alternate route going left or your current perspective will be available. Follow this route and it will take you directly to the Church of Plague.

Talk to Millicent, give her the needle, exhaust her dialogue, and rest at the Site of Grace.

Get back up and she will be healed. Go to her again and exhaust her dialogue again. She will reward you with the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom. Rest at the Site of Grace before returning to the Gowry’s Shack.

Upon returning, you will find that Gowry is missing and Millicent is there instead. Deplete her dialogue and return to the Site of Grace.

Now go back to the shack and Gowry will be present. Talk to him and he will offer to teach you sorceries as he will act as a merchant now. You can buy the following sorceries from him for 3000, 4000, and 500 Runes respectively:

Glintstone Stars

Night Shard

Night Maiden’s Mist

This is as far as the Gowry’s questline goes. After these scenes, Millicent’s questline will begin at the end of which you will have to eventually kill Gowry. It will happen in both situations whether you choose to fight Millicent’s Sisters or betray Millicent. In the first scenario, you will have to kill him yourself while in the other situation, he will already be dead when you visit him after the battle.