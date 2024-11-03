How To Get Pest Threads Incantation In Elden Ring

Pest Threads is a faith-based incantation in Elden Ring. Servants of Rot commonly use this magic, and it is one of the more infuriating enemy attacks due to its excellent tracking and stagger effect.

In this guide, we will help you acquire one of the best incantations in Elden Ring if you are inclined towards a sorcerer build. However, finding Pest Threads is a bit difficult as it involves completing a section of a rather confusing questline.

Pest Threads Location

Pest Threads Incantation can only be purchased from Gowry for 7500 runes after progressing Millicent’s Quest up to a certain point. You must follow the steps mentioned below to unlock this incantation.

Talk to Gowry in a hut near the entrance of Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Go to the Swamp of Aeonia and defeat Commander O’Neil to obtain the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Give the needle to Gowry and complete Sellia’s puzzle by lighting the torches.

Return to Gowry and obtain the fixed, Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Go through Sellia and keep going up and north until you reach the Church of the Plague. Talk to Millicent there and hand over the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Rest at the site of grace and return to Gowry’s Shack. Talk to Millicent here until you exhaust her dialogue.

Once again, rest at any site of grace, and Millicent will now move to the northeast of Erdtree Gazing Hill, a site of grace in the Altus Plateau.

Go to the Shaded Castle in the northernmost part of the Altus Plateau and obtain Valkyrie Prosthesis. It is in a room guarded by the Cleanrot Knight.

Return to Millicent and hand over the Valkyrie Prosthesis to her.

Go back to Gowry’s Shack, and now he will sell you Pest Threads Incantation for 7500 runes.

Pest Threads Stats and Requirements

Pest Threads in Elden Ring can only be used with a Sacred Seal and if you have 11 points available in your Faith stat. You will also need 1 spell slot and must prepare this spell beforehand.

It costs 19 FP and 29 Stamina per cast and deals additional Stance Damage in addition to normal physical damage. This is one of the best incantations to use against large bosses, especially Elden Beast, as it deals a massive amount of damage and can melt the bosses instantly.