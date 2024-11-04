How To Get The Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom In Elden Ring

Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom in Elden Ring is a dream come true for people using Dex builds. This talisman increases the dex of its wearer by 5 without investing runes into stats.

However, finding this talisman is a bit difficult as it is tied to a complex early-game quest. In this guide, we will help you complete Gowry’s Questline and obtain Prosthesis-Wearer Talisman as a reward in the process.

Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom Location

Prosthesis-Wearer Talisman can only be obtained by completing Sage Gowry’s Questline in the Caelid region. This is a complex questline with no markers or help available. Follow the steps below to complete the quest to acquire this talisman.

Talk to Sage Gowry, who is available near the entrance of Sellia, Town of Sorcery. This area is marked by a strange dog sitting beneath a shack on a hill.

He will ask you to help Millicent at the Church of Plague. To do so, you first need to defeat Commander O’Neil in Swamp of Aeonia. He will drop Unalloyed Gold Needle on defeat.

Return to Gowry and give him the broken needle. He will ask you to wait a bit. In the meantime, he will give you the hint to solve the puzzle of Sellia.

Torch three lights in Sellia to break the seal on its gate, leading to the top of the cliff where the Church of Plague is.

Return to Gowry and obtain the fixed, Unalloyed Gold Needle. Travel to the top of the cliff and follow the path until you see a church guarded by two Kindred of Rot enemies.

Go inside the Church of Plague and deliver the unalloyed gold needle to Millicent, who is resting near the site of grace,

Rest at the site of grace and talk to her again to obtain the Prosthesis-Wearer Talisman.

How to use Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom in Elden Ring

Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom increases Dex stat by 5 points, making it an amazing option for people using Dex builds.

You can also use this talisman to temporarily increase your Dexterity in order to match the minimum requirements to wield a specific weapon. There is no Prosthesis-Wearer Talisman 2 in Elden Ring, but you can actually obtain its direct upgrade, Millicent’s Prosthesis. This talisman can only be obtained by killing Millicent, which will end her questline prematurely.