Elden Ring All Evergaol Locations and Bosses

Evergaols are mystic prisons that store perilous beasts inside and keep them away from the normal game world in Elden Ring. Evergaols are scattered throughout the open-world map and are easily noticeable enough. Many players may want to visit these Evergaol locations and Bosses for adventure as well as for getting useful equipment.

This guide is here to help you in locating all the Evergaol locations in each region of the Lands Between.

Every Evergaol and Boss Location in Elden Ring

After completing the tutorial in Elden Ring, the first region in which you spawn is Limgrave. So, we will be starting from this region and discussing the Evergaols and Bosses of other regions subsequently.

Limgrave Region Evergaols

1. Forlorn Hound Evergaol

Location: The far southern part of Limgrave, west of Fort Haight West Site of Grace.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is among the first Bloodhounds in the game that you will face. Still, its attack speed and agility are more than lesser Bloodhounds and can take you down if you are not vigilant enough in combat.

Defeating this boss gets you Bloodhound’s Fang weapon as a drop reward.

2. Stormhill Evergaol

Location: Located in the grassy area toward the south of Stormhill Shack.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Crucible Knight is certainly a formidable foe to engage in a fight, especially in the early stages of the game. It has a great attack range and deals explosive damage. After carefully executing a few of your powerful attacks, this boss will expire easily.

Defeating this boss gets you Aspects of the Crucible Tail Incantation as a drop reward.

Weeping Peninsula Region Evergaols

3. Weeping Evergaol

Location: This Evergaol is situated on the west of the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula region. It needs a Stonesword Key to enter inside.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Ancient Hero of Zamor is a tall boss that likes to perform horizontal slashes from its weapon to deal damage. Whenever it ends an attack, you can try a counter by going from behind. Just remember that the enemy reacts quite fast and you have to be on your guard for dodging its next move.

Defeating this boss gets you Radagon’s Scarseal Talisman in loot.

Liurnia of the Lakes Region Evergaols

4. Malefactor’s Evergaol

Location: This Evergaol is situated west of Liurnia Highway South Site of Grace.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Adan, Thief of Fire is a short fellow having a special fireball attack that follows your position. Besides, the boss also keeps repeating its mace strikes in the meanwhile, making it difficult for you to save yourself. You will have discovered the Stormveil Castle before this point, meaning many of the tougher bosses have already been defeated at your hands. So, it will not be much difficult to defeat this one.

You will get Flame of the Fell God Incantation as a reward for defeating this boss.

5. Cuckoo’s Evergaol

Location: This Eevergaol finds its home in the westernmost part of the map, just south of The Four Belfries Site of Grace.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Bols, Carian Knight is an enemy with the body of a giant skeleton. Its primary attack involves slamming its ridiculously long sword on your head. But that’s not all; if you somehow manage to escape the sword, the boss tries to crush you under its huge feet. Beware of both these attacks and you are good to defeat it by taking advantage of the slow speed.

You will be rewarded with Greatblade Phalanx Sorcery after beating this enemy.

6. Royal Grave Evergaol

Location: This Evergaol can be accessed by heading north beside the Lakes and covering Caria Manor. It is situated near Magma Wyrm Makar Site of Grace, on the southern side.

Tips to defeat the boss: Alabaster Lord has a long sword and does repetitive attacks with it. You will soon be familiarized with these and be able to dodge them. Another attack that the enemy has in its arsenal is an AoE attack that has quite some range. You will have the opportunity to counterattack when the boss is busy in its attack animations.

You will be rewarded with Meteorite sorcery for beating this annoying boss.

Liurnia Quest Area Evergaol

7. Ringleader’s Evergaol

Location: Once you are able to reach the Moonlight Plateau Altar, move northwest on your ride until reaching the area where you need to step off the ride. The Evergaol will be present just at the end of this path. for this Evergaol, you will have to follow Ranni the Witch’s questline.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader is among the toughest enemies you face in Elden Ring. She is extremely fast in her movements and possesses AoE attacks that can end your existence in real-time. For these reasons, the recommended level for fighting this boss is 60+.

After defeating this boss, you will be rewarded with Black Knife Tiche Spirit Ashes.

Caelid Region Evergaol

8. Sellia Evergaol

Location: This Evergaol is situated near the Abandoned Cave Site of Grace, in the northern part of the Caelid region.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Battlemage Hugues is very reliant on its magic attacks, along with some minor strikes from its small hammer. You must protect yourself against the boss’s Cannon of Haima, an Area of Effect sorcery that deals double damage upon a direct hit.

By defeating this boss, you will get Battlemage Hugues Spirit Ashes, using which you can summon this boss to aid you in future battles.

Altus Plateau Region Evergaol

9. Golden Lineage Evergaol

Location: This is the only Evergaol situated in the Altus Plateau region. The Evergaol is located near the Grand Lift of Dectus, west of Ordina, Liturgical Town Site of grace.

Tips to defeat the Boss: You will face Godefroy the Grafted Boss in this Evergaol. It is the lesser version of a similarly named boss, Godrick the Grafted, and displays similar attack moves to some extent.

You will receive the Godfrey Icon talisman as a loot item from this boss.

Mountaintops of the Giants Region Evergaol

10. Lord Contender’s Evergaol

Location: This Evergaol is situated in the northern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants, at the western bank of the Frozen Lake. The nearest Site of Grace happens to be Spiritcaller’s Cave. This may be the last Evergaol that you visit in Elden Ring.

Tips to defeat the Boss: Roundtable Knight Vyke is a mid-sized humanoid boss that particularly makes use of Lightning attacks in combat. He can be quite tough to battle considering the fact that he’s one of the last Evergaol bosses you are facing.

Fingerprint Set and Vyke’s Dragonbolt Incantation are the rewards for defeating this boss.

11. Ordina, Liturgical Town Evergaol

Location: Apart from the above 10 Evergaols, there is another Evergaol in the Mountaintops of the Giants region, which is included in the main story of Elden Ring. It is situated northwest of Lord Contender’s Evergaol.

This Evergaol introduces no boss upon your visit. Similarly, there is no loot drop for you at this place.