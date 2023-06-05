How To Get The Zamor Set In Elden Ring

The Zamor Armor is a 4-piece Armor Set in Elden Ring. This armor set is said to have been worn by the Knights of Zamor during their war against the Giants.

What makes this armor set stand out from the rest is that it grants defense against light Physical and Magical attacks, making it a decent late-game armor to equip.

The Zamor Armor is best suitable for the One-Cast-Kill Mage build where it can be paired with the likes of Lusat’s Glintstone Staff, to perform the most physical damage while being protected from the opponent’s magical and physical attacks.

If you are interested in acquiring the Zamor Armor Set, then we have prepared the best guide for you below.

Where to find the Zamor Set in Elden Ring

The Zamor Armor is a four-piece armor set in Elden Ring that consists of the Zamor Mask, Zamor Armor, Zamor Bracelets, and the Zamor Legwraps. Each piece of armor is found inside the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave dungeon. They are dropped after defeating the Ancient Hero of Zamor in a boss fight.

As mentioned before, the entire four-piece Zamor Armor set can be found in a single location at the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave. However, reaching the location can be a bit time-consuming and difficult for most players, especially if you are a beginner. Therefore, use the Elden Ring map as a reference to reach the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave.

Start off by visiting the Giant’s Gravepost and make your way through the cliffside towards the gap leading you to the Giant’s Mountaintop Catacombs. From there, travel straight to the large structure that goes down to the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave.

Once inside, head down the stairs to the left and reach keep following the set of stairs down till you reach the massive hall. Run past the enemies and up the stairs, then go left into the corridor. Go towards the right end of the corridor and find a set of stairs on the left side near the large pillar.

Head up the stairs and go straight till you find an elevator at the center that leads you down to the underground section of the grave. Pull the lever on the right to reveal another section of the area with a Giant across the room from you.

Lure the Giant to the yellow circle next to the lever and start attacking its legs to finally defeat it to open a “Heavy Door.” Enter through the door where the Giant was resting and head down towards the mist. Traverse the Mist and face the Ancient Hero of Zamor in a boss fight. After defeating the Hero, you will receive all four pieces of the Zamor Armor in Elden Ring.