There are 120 bosses you’ll encounter in Elden Ring, and Bol Carian Knight is one of them. This guide will show you where to find and how to defeat Bol Carian Knight in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Bols Carian Knight Boss in Elden Ring

Bol Carian Knight is a hulking Troll Knight who wields a Greatsword and wears heavy armor. He’s one of the several bosses in Elden Ring that you’ll face in a boss fight.

However, before you encounter him, there are a few things you should keep in mind. The first thing is that this boss is an optional field boss and isn’t available for multiplayer.

To find Bols Carian Knight, visit Cuckoo’s Evergaol. You must follow the main path leading from the north side of the Minor Erdtree down to Liurnia’s western landmass.

Just head inside once you’ve reached the location, as Cuckoo’s Evergaol doesn’t require a key to access, and get ready to face the Troll Knight.

How to Defeat Bols Carian Knight in Elden Ring

Finally, the wait is over, and you face the massive prisoner known as Bols Carian Knight. Looking at the large size of the boss, it’s pretty obvious that you need to put a lot of effort into defeating him.

Well, that’s not the case as this boss fight is fairly easy. But before we dive into the boss fight, let’s look at the attacks in his arsenal.

Bols Carian uses 6 types of attacks repeatedly. Attacks include Roar, Plunging Blade, a Combo, an Overhead Smash, a Charged Overhead Smash, and lastly, the Greatblade Phalanx.

Roar

Bols Carian roars at his opponent, staggering them for a few seconds and draining their health. Then, simply go behind him to save yourself from the damage.

Plunging Blade

Bols smashes his blade before him, creating a shockwave that deals with damage to anyone coming in its radius.

Simply move to the opposite direction where the boss will land his attack to avoid the attack. The best option is to go towards his back before he attacks.

Combo

Bols uses his Sword to dash Infront and then performs a slash followed by a sweep. To avoid the damage, take advantage of the long-lasting animation of this attack and get behind the boss to stay safe from this attack.

Overhead Smash

Boss raises his Sword over his head before slamming it on the ground. Simply move between his legs to avoid the damage.

Charged Overhead Smash

An advanced version of the Overhead Smash. The only difference is that Bols charges the Sword before smashing it. This allows you to get between the boss to avoid damage since the shockwave created from the impact is of a large radius.

Greatblade Phalanx

Summons three greatblades that fly to the target to deal damage. To dodge the attack, simply move towards Bols as the projectiles drop from a massive height and will take time to drop on the target.

Once you’ve managed to avoid dealing damage from Bols’s attacks, you can follow it up by using powerful spells against him.

Keeping in mind that he’s weak towards Poison, Scarlet Rot, and Hemorrhage, you can spam spells such as Glintstone Pebble or Swift Glintstone Shard to drain his health down after you’ve successfully dodged his attacks.