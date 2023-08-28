Elden Ring Black Knife Tiche Ashes Location

FromSoftware has, thankfully, given players the option to summon help if needed in the form of Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring. These ghostly creatures will aid you in combat and can prove very useful, especially against those tough bosses. There are a variety of Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring (64 according to estimates) and Black Knife Tiche is one of them. In this guide, we will discuss the Black Knife Tiche location and its strengths and weaknesses.

If you want something effective other than Mimic Tear (as it has been nerfed as well), Black Knife Tiche is one of our best Spirit Summons.

Where to Find Black Knife Tiche Ashes in Elden Ring

The Black Knife Tiche Ashes is a reward possessed by Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader one of the game’s toughest bosses. She is the Black Knife Ringleader of the Ringleader’s Evergoal. You will have to come alive from the fight with Alecto and defeat her to get Black Knife Tiche as a drop from her.

The Black Knife Tiche is accessible by going to the Ringleader’s Evergoal. This point is located in the northwestern portion of the Moonlight Altar region, west of Liurnia of the Lakes. You will have to reach the top of the plateau by taking the route from the Deep Ainsel Well.

This place can be accessed only after pursuing Ranni, the Witch’s questline. Once you have reached the later parts of this quest, you will be put against Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Having beaten this legendary boss, you will be able to approach the Moonlight Altar region and encounter Alecto.

Defeating this enemy is no easy task, owing to the reason that she is an Evergoal boss. She is immune to Bleed, Poison, Scarlet Rot, and Death but can be Frostbitten. As quick and nimble as the other Black Knife members, Alecto is capable of making this fight your last if you are not very careful. Since she is weak to Frost (use something like Hoarfrost), you can use this to your advantage to make this fight a little easier for yourself. You won’t be able to Summon any Spirit Ash here so you will need to stay vigilant if you want her Spirit Ashes as a reward.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Black Knife Tiche Strengths and Weaknesses

Black Knife Tiche is unarguably one of the strongest summons you can get in Elden Ring. She is a fierce warrior, just like her mother, who does not hesitate to engage in a fight no matter how formidable and aggressive the adversary is. She can be a great asset at your disposal and can turn the tables in any fight.

It’s true that Black Knife Tiche hasn’t got a big health pool; however, her dodge and evade abilities save her from the strikes of standard bosses. The weak point in this comes when the opponent is bigger in size and doesn’t allow her to hit and run easily.

The basic attack set of this Spirit Ashes is not a very decent damage dealer. However, her real power lies in the Blade of Death strike. With this attack, she deals decent DoT to the enemy by throwing a fast-paced projectile at it.

Remember that you can only summon Black Knife Tiche once in a fight. Moreover, summing her costs 132 Focus Points (FP). So, you have to choose the place and time of this summon wisely whenever you decide to do so. Black Knife Tiche Spirit Ash can work well for both Melee and Ranger builds, just make sure that you have sufficient FP to summon her. We will recommend to acquire here especially when you are out hunting for Ranni’s questline.