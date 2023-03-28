How To Get To Ringleader’s Evergaol In Elden Ring

Ringleader’s Evergaol is one of the many locations which you can access in Elden Ring. Finding it can be tricky for many players since its location is not shown explicitly on the map. You will have to find it by taking on an adventure.

In the Ringleader’s Evergaol, there is an optional boss which you can summon and then fight known as Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader. We will look into where to find Ringleader’s Evergaol and also see how to fight Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader in Elden Ring.

Ringleader’s Evergaol location in Elden Ring

The Ringleader’s Evergaol is located in the Northwestern tip of the Moonlight Altar Sub-region in Elden Ring. This can be found in the Southwest Liurnia of the Lakes area.

The Moonlight Altar can only be accessed when you have defeated Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. After defeating him, the lift in Deep Ainsel Well is unlocked and you can take it to get to the Moonlight Altar region.

When you have access to the Moonlight Altar plateau, move northwest past the Moonfolk Ruins and go down some cliffs until you reach a ring with a blue shiny circle. This is the Ringleader’s Evergaol which Elden Ring will prompt you about on your screen.

You will notice that there aren’t many useful items or even NPCs in the area. Nonetheless, proceed to interact with the glowing area inside the ring to be taken to the boss fight area. Once there, go towards the glowing patch of ground to trigger the boss fight.

How to defeat Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader in Elden Ring

Alecto is the optional boss who you can fight when you reach Ringleader’s Evergaol in Elden Ring. You can challenge her to a fight by going onto the blue circle. She will appear in front of you.

This boss fight can be a bit challenging but there is a way to cheese Alecto without dealing any damage to her. When you start the fight look to your left. There will be some golden branches on a bloodstain. Behind the bloodstain is a small corner where you can pin Alecto.

When she is pinned here, you can attack her multiple times with a simple slash and deal small but constant damage. Just be careful to not fall from the cliff to your right while doing all this.

Alector is also weak to frost-based attacks so it’s a good idea to bring a weapon to Ringleader’s Evergaol that deals frost damage in Elden Ring.

After defeating him, she will drop the Black Knife Tiche and 80000 Runes.