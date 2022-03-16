Elden Ring Arcane Builds Guide

This guide covers some of the best Arcane Builds in Elden Ring. These builds will mainly focus on having a high Arcane stat, which boosts your discovery rate, improving rewards from enemies.

Elden Ring Arcane Builds

In Elden Ring, Arcane is a stat that helps you kill enemies and finds new items as rewards. It is an excellent stat in terms of unlocking rare items. Arcane also modifies weapons that scale with the Arcane stat, further increasing their efficiency and spell damage.

Here are our best recommendations to form the ideal Arcane build that’ll give you a definite guarantee of damage against enemies and increase your discovery rate!

Jump To:

Best Arcane PVE Build

This Arcane build is a Level 50 build hence why you can opt for whichever class satisfies your playstyle. Following is the stat distribution you should be following.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 38

38 Endurance: 25

25 Strength: 17

17 Dexterity: 22

22 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 36

36 Arcane: 45

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Usage: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Occult Godskin Peeler, Reduvia, Rivers of Blood, Dragon Communion Seal

Occult Godskin Peeler, Reduvia, Rivers of Blood, Dragon Communion Seal Gear: Radagon Icon, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Godfrey Icon

Radagon Icon, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Godfrey Icon Shield: Man-Serpent’s Shield

Man-Serpent’s Shield Armor: Royal Remains Set, Mask of Confidence

Royal Remains Set, Mask of Confidence Primary Stats: Arcane and Vigor

Arcane and Vigor Secondary Stats: Mind and Faith

Mind and Faith Spells: Swarm of Flies, Bloodboon, Ekzyke’s Decay, Theodorix’s Magma, Placidusax’s Ruin, Agheel’s Flame

How to Play the Arcane PVE Build

This build is hands down a killer build as it ensures you a massive amount of damage towards your enemies.

It allows keeping you a distance from your enemies while you perform the spell of your choice to execute the perfect amount of damage without having to deal with any from the enemy’s side.

We recommend you use one spell after another to increase the damage more. For example, using Swarm of Flies and Theodorix’s Magma can become your deadly combo. As your primary weapon, try using the Occult Godskin Peeler to slash your enemies as much as you can.

Royal Remains Set is great armor against enemies as it has decent resistance, and it will save you from any attacks that enemies advance towards you.

Arcane Blood Dragon Build

This Arcane build is also a Level 50 build hence why you have the flexibility to opt for whichever class satisfies your playstyle. Following is the stat distribution you should be following.

Vigor: 20

20 Mind: 15

15 Endurance: 17

17 Strength: 10

10 Dexterity: 16

16 Intelligence: 13

13 Faith: 17

17 Arcane: 33

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Usage: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Ash of War: BloodySlash, Dragon Communion Seal

Ash of War: BloodySlash, Dragon Communion Seal Gear: Blessed Dew, Wing Sword Insignia, Marika’s Scarseal

Blessed Dew, Wing Sword Insignia, Marika’s Scarseal Shield: Man-Serpent’s Shield, Coil Shield

Man-Serpent’s Shield, Coil Shield Armor: Black Knife Set

Black Knife Set Primary Stats: Arcane and Vigor

Arcane and Vigor Secondary Stats: Endurance and Dexterity

Endurance and Dexterity Spells: Rotten Breath, Dragon Claw

How to Play the Arcane Blood Dragon Build

This build is excellent if you want to play offense and build up bleed very quickly against the living enemies. In addition, you can instantly drain the life out of vulnerable foes, which immediately clears the battleground for you.

You also possess bloody slash through this build which does an insane amount of damage, and you get a weapon upgrade with each damage buildup.

Apart from these attacks, the spell with this build compliments your motive to absolutely devastate bigger bosses.

Enemies with bigger shields or bodies can be very hard to tackle; however, the Dragon Claw spell will tank through absolutely anything. So although it is expensive, it’s worth it.

We also recommend you use Rotten Breath as your lead spell. It will clear out mobs of enemies for you. It’s absolutely killer when it comes to wiping out the grounds. And using this spell at tough bosses will guarantee to drain their half health pool, making the rest of the fight an easy win.