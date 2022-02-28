When it comes to building characters in Elden Ring, players will need to first and foremost understand how stats work. The following guide will explain just how stats in Elden Ring define the attributes of a character and how players can make them work.

Understanding Stats in Elden Ring

Every character in Elden Ring possesses stats that serve as their basic attributes. While players coming in from previous Souls games will be familiar with the system, newcomers will likely need a bit of coaching.

There are eight basic stats or attributes in Elden Ring. These can further be classified into secondary categories. Together, define the purpose and performance of a character.

The game will begin with players having each of their stats at level one. However, later on during progression, players will come across certain tasks which will help them better their stats based on their preferences. That is important as they will boost their characters.

It ultimately comes to the players themselves as to how they want to shape and grow their characters.

All Basic Stats in Elden Ring

Following are the eight basic stats in Elden Ring along with the characteristics attributed to each stat.

Vigor

Classes: Hero, Vagabond

Vigor is attributed to the life of the character. Leveling up the stat will result in increased HP which in turn leads to an ability to last longer in battles against the enemies.

Mind

Classes: Astrologer, Confessor, Prophet, Warrior

This stat increases the FP. The player who uses melee weapons on regular basis will find the stat really crucial. The stat also is related to spells and sorceries and gives an upper hand during battles in terms of spells.

Endurance

Classes: Samurai

The stat is mainly attributed to stamina. This means this stat will govern the time character will last in battles against the enemies without getting tired and breathless.

Furthermore, the stat is also governing the Robustness and also determines the weight of the weapons.

Strength

Classes: Hero, Vagabond

This stat defines the ability to wield more powerful weapons. Further, it also determines the power of these weapons and increases the ability to defend them.

Dexterity

Classes: Bandit, Prisoner, Samurai, Warrior

It is the most versatile stat in Elden Rings. The stat’s leveling up result in increased weapon damage, reduced spell cast time, and make it harder for the enemies to take you down from your horse.

Intelligence

Classes: Prisoner

The attribute is a source of advanced sorceries and intelligence-scaling weapons. It boosts the intelligence-scaling sorceries and improves magic resistance.

Faith

Classes: Confessor, Prophet

The attribute helps in more powerful incantations and Faith-scaling incantations.

Arcane

Classes: Astrologer, Bandit

The stat is attributed to more discoveries. Leveling up the stat will result in finding more items from the defeated enemies. It also plays a part in increasing the defense and improving incantations.