How To Get (& Use) Ferrystone In Dragon’s Dogma 2

When it comes to fast traveling in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you have two options. The first one is the Ferrystone, while the other is Oxcarts. Ferrystone is a one-time-use item that can be used to fast-travel to any Portcrystal in the world, instantly, whereas Oxcarts are slower.

However, getting your hands on this highly useful item is not that easy. While Ferrystones can be bought in Dragon’s Dogma 2, their usefulness means they are quite expensive. Costing around 10,000G per stone, you won’t be able to buy too many Ferrystones, at least not in the first 10-20 hours of the game.

Lucky for you, we have some ways through which you can quickly collect a lot of Ferrystones and will never have to worry about fast-travel costs.

How to get unlimited Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To farm an unlimited amount of Ferrystones, you will need two things: a good build and a Camping Kit. You will be engaging in a fight with a couple of mini-bosses, so a good build will make things a lot easier.

After ensuring you have both the things mentioned above, travel to the Campsite location as shown on the map above. It is right below the Forgotten Riftstone. After getting there, take out the first boss, and then use the rock stairs going up to take out the second boss.

You can easily take them out if you choose a great starter vocation like the Thief. After taking out the second boss, examine the body to get x1 Ferrystone. You will get a Ferrystone each time you kill that second boss.

To repeat this process, simply travel back to the Campsite where you have put the camp and select the Rest till Morning option. Once you wake up, you can kill both bosses again to get a Ferrystone.

Sometimes, you may not find the item you are looking for as a reward, but you can repeat this as many times as you want to get unlimited Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Opening chests scattered around the map can also get you Ferrystone, so always open the one you see. In fact, I have been able to find 3 Ferrystones in the city of Vernworth alone. Some quests will also reward you with Ferrystones.

TIP Hire Pawns that have good ratings, and they will guide you to chests, and with some luck, those might contain Ferrystones.

Where to buy Ferrystones

If you are ready to spend the gold, you can also buy Ferrystones from the Potion Shops. Go to the shops with the sign, as shown in the picture below, in any of the settlements and interact with the NPC.

Here, you will get the option to buy Ferrystone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 for around 10,000 G. The price can vary a little, and you may get a discount if you do some quest for the NPC merchant. However, even if you have money, you can only purchase one at a time.

To purchase more, you will need to set up the Camp or find the bench, as shown below. Sit on the bench and wait for three days. After three days, you can head to the shop and purchase the Ferrystone again.