How To Romance All Companions In Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Romancing companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is fairly straightforward. First, you must wait for them to join your party, an automatic process for all seven companions. Next, you need to select dialogue options that they like; doing so will allow you to increase your bond with them.

You must also present them with their companion gifts and complete their companion quests. Each companion has a unique gift and react positively to certain dialogue options in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Lastly, approach them during key moments in the story to lock in your romance.

Bellara Romance

Bellara Lutare is an eccentric Elf Veil Jumper infatuated with elven technology. Rook first meets her during the quest In Entropy’s Grasp, where she joins their party once you finish the quest. Bellara is a mage and uses magic and lightning attacks to defeat her enemies.

Bellara prefers peaceful answers and likes it when Rook can resolve a situation without physical violence. Her companion gift is an Elven Frog Figurine, which you can acquire by visiting the Veil Jumper’s faction merchant in the Arlathan Forest. Her companion quests include:

Echoes of The Past

The Demon’s Bargain

Hummingbird’s Lament

Through the Shadows

The Forest of Spirits

Fit for a Veil Jumper

You’ll have the chance to commit to Bellara once you finish the main quest Fire and Ice. You can make her your exclusive romantic partner after you’re done with the Unwanted Guests main quest and Hummingbird’s Lament companion quest. You can check our “How to Romance Bellara Guide” at SegmentNext if you need more assistance.

Davrin Romance

Like Bellara, Davrin is also an elf, but unlike her, he’s a warrior who is an expert at cutting through enemies. He belongs to the Grey Wardens faction and is accompanied by a Griffon named Assam. You’ll meet this companion for the first time during the main quest, A Warden’s Best Friend.

To quickly build your rapport with Davrin, make sure to only pick blunt, forceful answers that are easily identifiable with the armor symbol. Davrin’s companion gift is a Display on Ancient Griffons. This item is found in the Hossberg Wetlands with the Grey Warden’s faction vendor. His companion quests include:

How to Train a Griffon

Cries from the Past

A Friend in Need

The Palate of a Griffon

The Profane and The Lost

Home Roost

After finishing the main quest The Cauldron you’ll be able to commit to him and once you start his companion quest A Friend in Need you can make him your exclusive romantic partner. We also have a dedicated guide on “How to Romance Davrin” which you can check for more details.

FYI Exclusively committing to one companion prevents you from romancing all other companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Emmrich Romance

Emmrich is your party’s resident Necromancer in Dragon Age: The Vielguard. He belongs to the Mourn Watch faction and comes with his skeletal assistant, Manfred. Rook first encounters Emmrich during the main quest, Where the Dead Must Go.

Being a strong proponent of necromancy, Emmrich prefers that your answers be pro-necromancy. Picking answers like this will allow you to quickly build your relationship with him. His companion gift is a Haunted Statuette, it can be purchased from the Restless Spirit’s faction vendor in the Necropolis Halls. His companion quests include:

Walking the Graves

House of The Dead

Arrangements

The Sacrifice of Souls

Will and Testament

You can commit to a non-exclusive romance with Emmrich after completing the companion quest House of the Dead. During one of his later companion quests, Arrangements, you can make him your permanent romantic partner.

Harding Romance

Lace Harding is the first companion you meet in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. She is a dwarf with no faction affiliation but an excellent ranged warrior who can quickly pick off enemies. You’ll first encounter her during the main quest The End of the Beginning.

Harding prefers that you answer directly and truthfully; picking dialogue choices that align with this will let you quickly earn her trust. Her companion gift is a Hinterland’s Oak which can be purchased from the Black Emporium in Dock Town. Her companion quests include:

An Unfamiliar Sense

The Waiting Stone

The Bond Rekindled

The Heart of The Titan

The Eternal Hymn

You can start the romance with Harding once you finish the main quest, After the Storm. If you want to make her your only romantic partner, talk to her after concluding her companion quest, The Bond Rekindled.

Lucanis Romance

Lucanis Dellamorte is another romanceable companion and an assassin from the Antivan Crow faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Lucanis will join your party automatically during the main quest, Sea of Blood.

Lucanis prefers funny and/or positive responses to questions and dialogues. Pick dialogue options with the comedy mask icon in the dialogue wheel whenever you can. His companion gift is an Antivan Tea Set, which can be purchased from the Crows Merchant in the Cantori Diamond. His companion quests include:

Coffee With The Crows

Bidding Farewell

Blood Bath

Inner Demons

A Murder of Crows

A Moment’s Peace

You can start committing to him by talking to him once you finish the main quest, The Cauldron. To make him your exclusive romantic partner, speak to him during his companion quest, Dancing with a Demon. You can check our dedicated Lucanis romance guide as well for more details.

Neve Romance

Neve Gallus is an ice mage who belongs to the Shadow Dragons faction. Neve is also a private detective with a knack for solving the unsolvable. You’ll first encounter this companion during the main quest, The End of the Beginning.

Neve prefers comedic dialogue options similar to Lucanis. Neve’s companion gift is Collected Evidence. You can purchase this item in Dock Town, where it will be available with a merchant just outside the Shadow Dragon Sanctum. Her companion quests include:

A Study Of Dock Town

Chasing Leads

A Clear Mind

The Returned Cultist Case

To lock in your romance with Neve, you must speak to her immediately after you finish the main quest, The Siege of Weisshaupt. To make her your permanent romantic partner, talk to her during her companion quest, A Clear Mind.

Taash Romance

Taash is a Qunari dragon slayer allied to the Lords of Fortune faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. They have a knack for adventure and dragons, and are first encountered during the main quest, The Dragon Slayer.

Taash likes it when people are direct, so try to pick blunt conversation options that don’t beat around the bush. Their companion gift is Priceless Ancient Trinkets, which can be purchased from the Lord of Fortune merchant in the Hall of Valor. Their companion quests include:

Fire on The Sands

A Little Dragon Hatches

Secrets of The Qunari

A Dragon Class

Slaying the Fangscorcher

Kataranda the Storm Rider

Lair of The Dragon King

Words of Fire

To begin your romance with Taash, speak to them at the lighthouse after you finish the main quest, The Siege of Weisshaupt. Talk to them during the companion quest A Little Dragon Hatches to make them your exclusive romance partner.