How To Romance Bellara In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Bellara is one of seven companions you can romance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. She is an eccentric Veil Jumper who has an infatuation with elven technology. Romancing her in Veilguard requires you to build your relationship with her before committing.

This guide will cover the best dialogue choices, the quests you must complete, and the companion gift you must give in Dragon Age: The Veilguard for a romantic relationship with Bellara.

Where to Get Bellara’s Companion Gift?

Companion gifts are a great way to increase your companion bond levels in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Bellara’s companion gift is an Elven Frog Figurine. You can acquire this item by visiting the Veil Jumper’s faction merchant in the Arlathan Forest.

This item will set you back 70 gold and 10 flawless crystals. Present this item to Bellara to increase your companion bond level. Doing so also unlocks an additional companion quest for her.

Bellara Companion Quests

Once Bellara joins your party, her companion quests will become available. Companion quests are the best way to increase companion bond levels in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Bellara’s companion quests include:

Echoes of The Past – this is an outing type quest where you help Bellara check the artifacts on Artifact Vault.

The Demon’s Bargain – here, you need to find 2 Veil Jumpers named Yenarel and Hamuel, which takes place at the Floating Archive Temple after the ‘The Siege of Weisshaupt’ main quest.

Hummingbird’s Lament – this is a conversation quest that becomes available after ‘Unwanted Guests’ main quest.

Through the Shadows – here you must stop the ritual performed by Anaris and Cyrian at the Cliffside Boardwalk. You must enter the ancient capital and find the ritual site.

The Forest of Spirits – this is another outing quest in the Tainted Woods, where you help her perform a Dalish ritual.

Fit for a Veil Jumper (unlocks after you present Bellara the Elven Frog Figure)

Do note that some of these quests unlock as you progress through the main story.

TIP Simply having a companion in your party will greatly increase your bond level with them. Take Bellara out to missions often to increase your approval with her.

Dialogue Choices to Romance Bellara in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Since Bellara joins your party fairly early on in the game, you’ll have plenty of time to flirt with her and make her fall in love with you. She is pretty energetic and impulsive so pick more choices that reflect these dispositions to gain her approval. In general, you want to stick to dialogue choices that show the pink heart symbol in the conversation wheel.

Another thing you can do is talk to your companion whenever you return to the lighthouse between missions. The lighthouse serves as the base of operations for the Veilguard and is a great way to further your relationship with your companions.

Your bond with a companion can be viewed on their character screen. Right below the character name in the lower left side, you can look at where you stand romantically with each of your seven companions.

Below we’ve highlighted some of the best instances where you can further your relationship with Bellara:

Quest Location Best Dialogue Choice The Smuggled Relic (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “You’re smart, you’ve got this” “I like your rambling” Echoes of the Past (companion quest) During the quest “For you? Anytime” “You picked me” The Siege of Weisshaupt (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “Keep being you” Fire and Ice (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “I know. I’m worried” “Back at you”

While the dialogue choices above will help you build your relationship with Bellara, you can start romancing her once you finish the main quest Fire and Ice. Approach her at the lighthouse after this quest and start conversing with her. Select “It’s not, and I do like you”. Doing so will formally start your romance with her and increase your companion bond level to Shy Crush.

Now, once you finish the Unwanted Guests main quest and Hummingbird’s Lament companion quest, approach her at the lighthouse once more, where she’ll ask you where your relationship with her stands. If you answer “I’m Sure,” you’ll fully commit to her, and your companion bond with her will update to Sweet Romance.

Do note that exclusively committing to Bellara means that you won’t be able to romance other companions. Once the companion bond level with Bellara updates to Sweet Romance, your bond levels with the rest of your companions will update to Friendly.