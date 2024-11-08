How To Romance Lucanis In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Lucanis Dellamorte is a mage-killer from the Antivan Crow faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. He is one of the seven romanceable companions in the game who a demon has possessed.

This guide will cover everything you need to know to romance Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Below, we’ve covered his companion gift, specific quests you must complete, and the best dialogue choices to romance him.

Where to Get Lucanis’ Companion Gift?

Presenting your companion with their companion gift is one of the easiest ways to increase your bond with them. Companion bonds essentially dictate how close you are to that respective companion. Lucanis’ companion gift is an Antivan Tea Set.

The Antivan Tea Set can be found in Treviso, where it can be purchased from the Crows Merchant in the Cantori Diamond. This item costs 90 gold and 10 flawless crystals.

Lucanis’ Companion Quests

Lucanis has several companion quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Completing these quests is a great way to deepen your bond with him. Once Lucanis joins your party, you will unlock the following quests:

Coffee with The Crows – This quest sees Rook accompany Lucanis as he wanders through the Grande Markets while looking for Illario at the café. You have the option to buy a gift for him during this quest.

– This quest sees Rook accompany Lucanis as he wanders through the Grande Markets while looking for Illario at the café. You have the option to buy a gift for him during this quest. Bidding Farewell – Lucanis’ second companion quest is a short one. You only have to listen to a conversation between Lucanis, Illario, and Teia about funeral arrangements. You can chime in with your thoughts periodically.

– Lucanis’ second companion quest is a short one. You only have to listen to a conversation between Lucanis, Illario, and Teia about funeral arrangements. You can chime in with your thoughts periodically. Blood Bath – Blood Bath is an action-packed quest where Rook helps Lucanis take down Zara Renata. On your way to her, you’ll face hordes of enemies.

– Blood Bath is an action-packed quest where Rook helps Lucanis take down Zara Renata. On your way to her, you’ll face hordes of enemies. Inner Demons – In the companion fourth quest, you must look for Lucanis’ cell. This quest is very puzzle-heavy, with you having to locate and break several locks to make it to the cell.

– In the companion fourth quest, you must look for Lucanis’ cell. This quest is very puzzle-heavy, with you having to locate and break several locks to make it to the cell. A Murder of Crows – This is another action-packed quest where you must track down and hunt Illario while saving Caterina. You’ll be presented with a choice that determines whether Illario lives or dies.

This is another action-packed quest where you must track down and hunt Illario while saving Caterina. You’ll be presented with a choice that determines whether Illario lives or dies. A Moment’s Peace – Similar to Bidding Farewell, you must listen to a conversation to end this quest and complete Lucanis’ companion questline.

Dialogue Choices to Romance Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Lucanis prefers funny and/or positive responses to questions and dialogues. Pick dialogue options with the comedy mask icon in the dialogue wheel whenever you can. When speaking directly to him, you should pick dialogue options with the pink heart in the dialogue wheel, as these are considered flirty dialogue options that will quickly advance your relationship with him.

Another way to increase your bond with him is to have him in your party whenever you complete quests around Treviso.

Your bond with a companion can be viewed on their character screen. Right below the character name in the lower left side, you can look at where you stand romantically with each of your seven companions.

Additionally, you’ll also have several opportunities where you’ll be able to speak to Lucanis as you complete main and companion quests. Check-in with him periodically at the Lighthouse after you finish quests. Below are some of the best instances where you can increase your bond with Lucanis:

Quest Location Best Dialogue Choice Sea of Blood (main quest) During the quest “Should you be alone now?” At the Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “I admire your courage” Coffee with the Crows (companion quest) During the quest “Like a kiss goodbye, huh?” The Siege of Weisshaput (main quest) At the Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “I’m glad you made it back” “We’ll stop her together” Blood Bath (companion quest) “It doesn’t change how I feel” Inner Demons (companion quest) During the quest “I was looking for you” “We’re both just fine”

All the above dialogues and interactions will let you quickly build your relationship with Lucanis. To begin your romance, you must speak to him at the lighthouse after you finish the main quest, The Cauldron. Select the “I don’t mind” dialogue option to upgrade your relationship to Flirting with Danger.

To make him your exclusive romantic partner, talk to him at the Lighthouse after his companion quest Inner Demons. Here, you must select the dialogue option “You’re sweet, you know”. Doing so will increase the companion bond level to Dancing with a Demon, making him your only romantic partner.

Do note that exclusively committing to Lucanis means that you won’t be able to romance other companions.