How To Romance Neve In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Neve Gallus is one of seven romanceable companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. She is an ice mage who belongs to the Shadow Dragons faction. Neve is also a private detective with a knack for solving the unsolvable and uncovering evidence.

This guide will cover everything you need to know to romance Neve in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Below, we’ve covered everything from her companion gift and specific questlines to the best dialogue choices.

Where to get Neve’s companion gift?

Presenting your companion with their companion gift is one of the easiest ways to increase your bond with them. Companion bonds essentially dictate how close you are to that respective companion. Neve’s companion gift is Collected Evidence.

You can purchase this gift in Dock Town for 70 gold and 10 flawless crystals. It will be available with a merchant just outside the Shadow Dragon Sanctum.

Neve’s Companion Quests

Like all other companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Neve has several companion quests. Completing these quests is a great way to deepen your bond with her. Once Neve joins your party, you will unlock her companion missions, which include:

A Study Of Dock Town – This is a simple quest where Rook accompanies Neve to Dock Town as she looks around for evidence related to a new case. You’ll also encounter some of Neve’s friends during A Study of Dock Town.

– This is a simple quest where Rook accompanies Neve to Dock Town as she looks around for evidence related to a new case. You’ll also encounter some of Neve’s friends during A Study of Dock Town. Chasing Leads – This is a conversation quest where Neve updates Rook about her investigation into Aelia and the cult. Simply conversing with her ends the quest.

– This is a conversation quest where Neve updates Rook about her investigation into Aelia and the cult. Simply conversing with her ends the quest. A Clear Mind – Neve’s third companion quest A Clear Mind is similar to her first quest. In this instance, Neve feels betrayed, and Rook helps her clear her mind by looking for rocks. This quest ends with Neve making a breakthrough in the Aelia case.

– Neve’s third companion quest A Clear Mind is similar to her first quest. In this instance, Neve feels betrayed, and Rook helps her clear her mind by looking for rocks. This quest ends with Neve making a breakthrough in the Aelia case. The Returned Cultist Case – Neve’s final companion quest has Rook and her pursuing Aelia and the cult. You’ll have to defeat several Venatori, leading to a showdown with Aelia where your decision decides her fate.

Dialogue Choices to Romance Neve in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Having Neve in your party while completing quests in and around Dock Town is the fastest way to boost your relationship with her. When speaking directly to her, you should pick dialogue options with the pink heart in the dialogue wheel, as these are considered flirty options that will quickly advance your relationship with her.

Your bond with a companion can be viewed on their character screen. Right below the character name in the lower left side, you can look at where you stand romantically with each of your seven companions.

Additionally, you’ll also have several opportunities where you’ll be able to speak to Neve as you complete main and companion quests. Check in with her periodically at the Lighthouse after you finish quests. Below are some of the best instances where you can increase your bond with Neve:

Quest Location Best Dialogue Choice A Study of Dock Town (companion quest) During the quest “I like surprises” “I’m glad you took the job” The Dragon Slayer (main quest) At the Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “I don’t mind staying up” The Siege of Weisshaupt (main quest) At the Lighthouse (after acquiring the quest) “You’re cute with Assan” At the Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “Between us, I like Neve” “I’m happy to help, Neve” A Clear Mind (companion quest) During the quest “I still get time with you” “Not the easiest thing to do” “I’m here for you, Neve”

The dialogue options above will let you quickly build your relationship with Neve and signal to her that you’re ready for a serious relationship. To lock in your romance, you must speak to her immediately after you finish the main quest, The Siege of Weisshaupt, and select the “I want to be there for you” dialogue option. Next, meet her at the lighthouse and select the dialogue option “I like surprising you” to upgrade your relationship.

To make her your exclusive romance partner, talk to her during her companion quest A Clear Mind. You must select the dialogue option “I’m here. No matter what”. Doing so will increase her bond level to Falling Unexpectedly, and you’ll be her only partner for the rest of the playthrough, should you choose to go this route. Do note that exclusively committing to Neve means that you won’t be able to romance other companions.

