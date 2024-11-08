How To Romance Davrin In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Davrin is a charming elf in Dragon Age: The Veilguard who belongs to the Grey Wardens faction. He is one of the seven romanceable companions in the game who deeply loves Griffons. His stoicism sets him apart from all other companions, making romancing him difficult.

In this guide, we will cover everything there is to know about romancing Davrin in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Below, we’ve covered what companion gift you need to give him, his companion quests, and what kind of dialogue options you must select to romance him.

Where to get Davrin’s companion gift?

Presenting your companion with their companion gift is one of the easiest ways to increase your bond with them. Davrin’s companion gift is a Display of Ancient Griffons.

This item is in the Hossberg Wetlands with the Grey Warden’s faction vendor. This item will set you back 90 gold and 10 flawless crystals.

Davrin Companion Quests

Companion quests are unique missions that are unique to every companion in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Completing them is a great way to deepen your bond with your companion. Once Davrin joins your party, you will unlock his companion missions which include:

How to Train a Griffon – an outing quest where you and Davrin take his Griffon to the Arlathan Forest to make it accustomed to its surroundings. Picked up at the Lighthouse after recruiting Davrin.

Cries from the Past – starts after completing the Story Quest ‘Fire and Ice’; speak to Davrin at the Lighthouse to begin this one.

A Friend in Need – starts after completing the previous quest and is connected to this one, where you help Davrin collect some supplies and leave them at a drop-off point.

The Palate of a Griffon

The Profane and The Lost – has you help Davrin rescue Griffons and defeat Isseya. Takes place in Act 3.

Home Roost

Note that some quests are locked behind the main story progression. You can also increase your bond with Davrin by having him in your party while completing quests in the Hossberg Wetlands area.

Dialogue Choices to Romance Davrin in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Davrin is known for being stoic and direct. As such, choosing dialogue options that are considered blunt or otherwise rude will quickly earn him your respect. Apart from this, you should also pick dialogue options with the pink heart in the dialogue wheel. These are considered flirty dialogue options to quickly build your bond with him.

Your bond with a companion can be viewed on their character screen. Right below the character name in the lower left side, you can look at where you stand romantically with each of your seven companions.

You’ll also have several instances where you can speak to Davrin as you complete main companion quests. Check-in with him periodically at the Lighthouse after you finish quests. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the most pivotal places where you can build your relationship with him by picking the right dialogue choices:

Quest Location Best Dialogue Choice Where the Dead Must Go (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “I like your determination” How to Train a Griffon (companion quest) During the quest “Confidence is sexy” Something Wrong (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “You’re not like that” The Siege of Weisshaupt (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “You’ve got this” “You’re not alone” After the Storm (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “You’re a softy” The Cauldron (main quest) The Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “You’re impressively skilled”

All the dialogue options we’ve highlighted above will let you quickly build your relationship with Davrin. However, to formally begin your romance with him, you must speak to him at the lighthouse after you finish the main quest, The Cauldron. Converse with him and select the dialogue option “I like the thrill of the chase” This will update his companion bond to Hot and Bothered. You won’t be in an exclusive relationship with him at this stage.

To enter into an exclusive romance with Davrin speak to him while you’re doing his companion quest A Friend in Need. Select the dialogue option “I want to be with you,” which will update your bond with him to Griffon Daddy, signifying that he has become your lover.