How To Romance Emmrich In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Emmrich is a necromancer in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. He belongs to the Mourn Watch faction and, unsurprisingly, is a big advocate for necromancy. He is also one of the seven romanceable companions in the game.

In this guide, we will cover everything there is to know about romancing Emmrich in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Below, we’ve covered his preferred gift, companion quests, and the dialogue options you must choose to romance him.

Where to Get Emmrich’s Companion Gift?

Presenting your companion with their companion gift is one of the easiest ways to increase your bond with them. Companion bonds essentially dictate how close you are to that respective companion. Davrin’s companion gift is a Haunted Statuette.

You can find the Haunted Statuette in the Necropolis Halls, which can be purchased from the Restless Spirit’s faction vendor. This item will set you back 60 gold and 10 flawless crystals.

Emmrich Companion Quests

Like all other companions, Emmrich also has several companion quests. Completing these quests is a great way to deepen your bond with him. Once Emmrich joins your party, you will unlock his companion missions, which include:

Walking the Graves – you accompany Emmrich at an outing in the Memorial Gardens. Can pick this up after talking to Emmrich at the Lighthouse after recruiting him.

House of The Dead – has you hunt for a rogue necromancer named Hezenkoss at the Blackthorne Courtyard.

Arrangements – you accompany Emmrich as he visits the graves of his parents.

The Sacrifice of Souls – you will look for Hezenkoss’s lantern to stop Hezenkoss’s ritual.

Will and Testament – this is an extension of the previous one, and in this quest you can choose to let Emmrich become a Lich or bring Manfred back.

Note that some quests are locked behind the main story progression. You can also increase your bond with Emmrich by having him in your party while completing quests in the Necropolis area.

Dialogue Choices to Romance Emmrich in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Since Emmrich is a necromancer, gaining his approval and building your bond with him means you must adopt a pro-necromancy stance. If you select dialogue options that malign necromancy, you won’t be able to romance him. Apart from this, you should also pick dialogue options with the pink heart in the dialogue wheel. These are considered flirty dialogue options to quickly build your bond with him.

Your bond with a companion can be viewed on their character screen. Right below the character name in the lower left side, you can look at where you stand romantically with each of your seven companions.

You’ll also have several instances where you’ll be able to speak to Emmrich as you complete main and companion quests. Check-in with him periodically at the Lighthouse after you finish quests. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the most pivotal places where you can build your relationship with him by picking the right dialogue choices:

Quest Location Best Dialogue Choice Where the Dead Must Go (main quest) The Lighthouse (after completing the quest) “Better with an expert mage” Walking the Graves (companion quest) During the quest “Trying to impress? I like it” The Lighthouse (after completing the quest) “I enjoy your company” Blood Bath (main quest) The Lighthouse (after completing the quest) “You’ve got so much control” House of the Dead (companion quest) During the quest “I admire that kind of passion” “I’m sorry. I’m here for you” The Cauldron (main quest) The Lighthouse (after completing the quest) “You’re interesting too”

All the dialogue options we’ve highlighted above will let you quickly build your relationship with Emmrich, but to formally begin your romance with him, you must speak to him at the lighthouse after you finish the companion quest House of the Dead. Choose the dialogue option “I find you dashing” to increase your bond level to Death’s Call.

To enter into an exclusive romance with Emmrich, speak to him during the Arrangements companion quest and select the dialogue option “Never lonely”. This will start an exclusive relationship with him.

Do note that exclusively committing to Emmrich means that you won’t be able to romance other companions. Once the companion bond level with Emmrich updates, your bond levels with the rest of your companions will update to Friendly.