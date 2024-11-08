How To Romance Harding In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Lace Harding is a dwarf in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and is one of the seven romanceable companions in the game. She has no faction affiliations but is proficient with a bow, making her an excellent addition to your party.

In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know to romance Harding in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Below we’ve covered her companion gift, specific questlines, and the best dialogue choices.

Where to get Harding’s companion gift?

Presenting your companion with their companion gift is one of the easiest ways to increase your bond with them. Companion bonds essentially dictate how close you are to that respective companion. Harding’s companion gift is a Hinterland’s Oak.

You can find the Hinterland’s Oak in Dock Town, which can be purchased from the Black Emporium once you reach Chapter 2.

Harding’s Companion Quests

Harding has several companion quests like all other companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Completing these quests is a great way to deepen your bond with her. Once Harding joins your party, you will unlock her companion missions, which include:

An Unfamiliar Sense – you head back to Arlathan Forest and help Harding explore her newly acquired powers. This happens early in the game after your first or second main quest. Talk to her at the Lighthouse to get it.

The Waiting Stone – this quest has you journey to the Deep Roads area and clear it off Blight, Darkspawn, and an Iron Construct.

The Bond Rekindled – is simple as you just spend time with Harding. Talk to her at the Lighthouse to get it.

The Heart of The Titan – has you look for some missing dwarves in Isana Negat. Takes place much later in the game.

The Eternal Hymn – has you return to Isana Negat and meet Stalgard, and Harding opens her heart to the titans briefly.

Dialogue Choices to Romance Harding in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

To increase your bond with Harding, have her at your party often. Reassure her of her powers whenever you can to gain her approval and deepen your bond with her. You should also pick dialogue options with the pink heart in the dialogue wheel, as these are considered flirty dialogue options that will quickly advance your relationship with her.

Your bond with a companion can be viewed on their character screen. Right below the character name in the lower left side, you can look at where you stand romantically with each of your seven companions.

You’ll also have several oppertunities where you’ll be able to speak to Harding as you complete main and companion quests. Check in with her periodically at the Lighthouse after you finish quests. Below are some of the best instances where you can increase your bond with Harding:

Quest Location Best Dialogue Choice The Singing Blade (main quest) Immediately after completing the quest “I think it’s a gift” “You’re not a problem” The Sea of Blood (main quest) The Lighthouse (after completing the quest) “You’re cute when focused” An Unfamiliar Sense (companion quest) During the quest “Wanna talk?” The Lighthouse (after completing the quest) “Will you let me come along?” The Waiting Stone (companion quest) During the quest “You’re brooding” “I don’t know, but I’m here”

All the dialogue options we’ve highlighted above will let you quickly build your relationship with Harding but to begin your romance, you must speak to her at the lighthouse after you finish the main quest After the Storm. Select the “Anything I can do to help?” dialogue option to upgrade your relationship to Crush.

To make her your exclusive romance partner, talk to her during her companion quest, The Bond Rekindled. Here, you must select the dialogue option “I won’t let it take you.” Doing so will increase her bond level to Smitten and you’ll be her only partner for the rest of the playthrough, should you choose to go this route.