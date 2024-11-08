How To Romance Taash In Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Taash is a Qunari dragon slayer allied to the Lords of Fortune faction in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. They are one of the seven romanceable companions in the game and possess a fiery spirit and a knack for adventure and dragons.

This guide will give you a detailed overview of how you can romance Taash in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Below, you’ll find everything from the location of their companion gift and the quests you need to complete to the best dialogue choices and more.

Where to Get Taash’s Companion Gift?

Presenting your companion with their respective companion gift is one of the easiest ways to increase your bond with them. Companion bonds essentially dictate how close you are to that respective companion. Taash’s companion gift is Priceless Ancient Trinkets.

The Priceless Ancient Trinkets are in the Hall of Valor. They can be purchased from the Lord of Fortune merchant for 90 gold and 10 flawless crystals.

Taash’s Companion Quests

Like all other companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Taash has several companion quests. Completing these quests is a great way to deepen your bond with them. Once Taash joins your party, you will unlock their companion quests which include:

Fire on The Sands – This is a simple quest where Rook and Taash feed some birds without scaring them off. Taash also opens up to Rook about their fire-breathing abilities.

– The next companion quest has Rook and Taash pursuing the Dragon King. You’ll once again be fighting several before taking on the Dragon King. Words of Fire – This is a simple conversation/exploration quest where Taash’s companion story ends.

Dialogue Choices to romance Taash in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Taash is a fiery dragon hunter who likes it when people are direct. Try to pick blunt conversation options that don’t beat around the bush. When speaking directly to them, you should pick dialogue options that have the pink heart in the dialogue wheel, as these are considered flirty options that will quickly advance your relationship with them

Your bond with a companion can be viewed on their character screen. Right below the character name in the lower left side, you can look at where you stand romantically with each of your seven companions.

Additionally, you’ll also have several opportunities where you’ll be able to speak to Taash as you complete main and companion quests. Check-in with them periodically at the Lighthouse after you finish quests. Below are some of the best instances where you can increase your bond with Taash:

Quest Location Best Dialogue Choice Fire on the Sands (companion quest) During the quest “This is a fun side of you” “You’re fun to be around” A Dragon Class (companion quest) During the quest “I like it when you talk shop” The Siege of Weisshaupt (main quest) At the Lighthouse (after finishing the quest) “You deserve kindness, Taash”

All the dialogue options we’ve highlighted above will let you quickly build your relationship with Taash but to begin your romance, you must speak to them at the lighthouse after you finish the main quest The Siege of Weisshaupt. Select the “I’m interested if you are” dialogue option to upgrade your relationship to In Taamlok.

To make Taash your exclusive romance partner, talk to them during the companion quest A Little Dragon Hatches. You must select the dialogue option “She cares for you. So do I”. If you choose this route, doing so will make them your only romantic partner for the rest of the playthrough.

Do note that if you choose not to pursue Taash, they will eventually end up with Lace Harding, one of your other companions. Additionally, fully committing to one partner means you won’t be able to romance other companions.