Disney Dreamlight Valley Wall-E Quests Guide

Another character that we will be helping over the course of our journey to bring happiness back to the Dreamlight Valley and lift the curse inflicted upon it, is Wall-E. A shy little, rusted robot who resides in his realm and this guide will help you unlock Wall-E and complete all his quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Unlock Wall-E

Unlocking Wall-E is not going to be as simple as other characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley as you will have to work quite a bit to convince Wall-E to move the Dreamlight Valley.

Firstly, to reach Wall-E you will have to go to the castle and go to Wall-E’s realm by selecting Desolate Planet with a Shy Robot.

Once you are in Wall-E’s realm you will have to complete multiple tasks before Wall-E comes with you.

For Wall-E to move to the valley with you, you will have to complete The Shy Little Robot quest, complete details of which we have given below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Wall-E Quests

Once you have unlocked Wall-E, you will be able to complete the following guides for Wall-E.

The Shy Little Robot

It’s Good to Be Home!

Village Project: The Garden

The Compressed Garbage Incident

The Broken Memory

The Shy Little Robot

The Shy Little Robot is the quest that you will have to complete in order for Wall-E to move to the Valley with you and it involves going back and forth multiple times and helping Wall-E with simple tasks.

The first task that you will have to complete is helping Wall-E fix his broken track by digging into the ground and finding a fridge handle. This handle will open a fridge and inside you will find tracks for Wall-E. Give it to him and you will be one step closer to convincing him.

Then you will help Wall-E clean up his realm by picking up 60 pieces of trash and then converting them into Trash Cubes using the Crafting Station placed nearby.

After cleaning up, help Wall-E take care of his plants and then plant 8 more green plants using Wall-E’s special seeds found in the same fridge you found the tracks in.

Plant them using a shovel and then water them. After that come back to the valley and collect three different gifts for Wall-E which are as follows.

A ball from Mickey Mouse

An Old Boot fished from the Peaceful Meadow’s Pond

A Fire Extinguisher traded from Scrooge McDuck.

Once you have all three gifts, go back to Wall-E’s realm and give them to him and the final step for Wall-E to move to the valley will be to put a house up for him where he can stay.

You can do that by going to the Furniture Tab and placing down Wall-E’s Truck and it will cost 2000 Dreamlight Valley Stars to build.

With that said, Wall-E will finally move to the Valley with you.

It’s Good to Be Home!

All the following quests from this point are basically helping the shy Wall-E settle down in the valley.

For this quest, you will be helping Wall-E get familiar with Goofy by telling Goofy that Wall-E is shy and then they will have a conversation.

After the conversation ends, Wall-E will ask you that he wants to pick flowers and feed animals. You will simply have to keep Wall-E close to you and pick 3 random flowers and give them to Wall-E.

After that, help Wall-E feed a random animal. It doesn’t matter what the animal is. As long as Wall-E is close to you, nothing else matters.

Village Project: The Garden

With Wall-E more settled in the valley, he will ask you if he wants your help in turning a wooden ruin in the Meadows into a garden, and for that, you will have to collect the following items.

5x Sugarcane Seeds (Can be bought from Goofy’s Stall)

5x Wheat Seeds (Can be bought from Goofy’s Stall)

1x Trellis (Can be crafted from 15x Softwood, 3x Soil, 2x White and Pink Falling Penstemon)

3x Burlap Bags (Can be crafted from 10x Soil and 20x Fiber)

Once you have all the items, go and give them to Wall-E to complete the quest.

The Compressed Garbage Incident

Wall-E will complain that there are several garbage cubes around the Peaceful Meadows and will ask you to remove them. All you have to do in order to remove them is interact with them.

Once you are down to the last cube, it will drop a strange machine, which upon giving to Wall-E will complete the quest and bring back a part of Wall-E’s memory while triggering The Broken Memory quest.

The Broken Memory

For the Final quest for Wall-E, you will be helping him in fixing a machine that you found during the previous quest.

Firstly, you will enter Wall-E’s house and hand him the circuit board, which he will use to fix the machine.

Then follow Wall-E to the dream castle and go back to Wall-E’s realm and collect a required component by digging around several spots. Once you find the component, bring it to Wall-E in the valley.

He will ask you to craft 12x Tinkering Parts 3 of which will cost you 2x Iron Ingots. Craft them and give them to Wall-E to complete the quest.