Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to craft a plethora of items using different resources. One of these resources that are used abundantly is hardwood. It is also required for the completion of certain quests. Hence, getting hardwood is an essential part of your progression in-game.

This guide will cover the best method to get hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Get Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Hardwood is commonly found on the ground under a tree. Your best bet is to look under the trees around houses, lakes, and any other landmarks. It appears as wooden sticks with a reddish tint to them. Once you find one, simply walk towards it so you can pick it up.

It must differentiate between hardwood and softwood as they are very similar in appearance. The key factor is to remember the unique reddish tint of hardwood.

Hardwood can be found in a couple of regions lying under trees. There is no need to venture into any other areas for hardwood instead of the following:

Forgotten Lands

Glade of Trust

Forest of Valor

Sunlit Plateau

Frosted Heights

However, we recommend you to only visit Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust to get hardwood as both of these areas are comparatively cheaper to visit. Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust cost 3,000 and 5,000 Dreamlight coins to visit respectively. Also, both areas have dense tree populations, so you will have a much easier time finding hardwood.

Furthermore, we recommend collecting as much hardwood as you can when you visit these areas. This is so you don’t have to come back frequently if you run out of it. You will find a lot of softwood too while looking for hardwood. Just make sure that you not looking for Hardwood in open spaces rather than under the trees and you will be fine.