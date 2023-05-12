Disney Dreamlight Valley Flowers: How To Find All Types And Colors

There are several types of Flowers growing across the many biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley. You will have to forage for these Flowers as either a quest item or as a gift item to raise your friendship levels. You might even need some Flowers for certain recipes.

The following guide will tell you exactly where each Flower type can be found in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This will help you save time the next time you want to quickly get hold of some rare Flowers in the game.

Types of Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hydrangea

Flower Location Selling Price Blue Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 28 Coins Pink Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 22 Coins Purple Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 39 Coins White and Pink Hydrangea Dazzle Beach 54 Coins

Sunflower

Flower Location Selling Price Sunflowers Dazzle Beach 28 Coins

Lily

Flower Location Selling Price Blue Star Lily Forest of Valor 30 Coins Orange Star Lily Forest of Valor 43 Coins Black Passion Lily Frosted Heights 79 Coins Blue Passion Lily Frosted Heights 56 Coins Green Passion Lily Frosted Heights 28 Coins Red Passion Lily Frosted Heights 38 Coins White Passion Lily Frosted Heights 38 Coins

Bell Flower

Flower Location Selling Price Purple Bell Flower Forest of Valor 30 Coins Red Bell Flower Forest of Valor 25 Coins White Bell Flower Forest of Valor 30 Coins

Nasturtium

Flower Location Selling Price Orange Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 60 Coins Red Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 40 Coins Yellow Nasturtium Forgotten Lands 85 Coins

Impatiens

Flower Location Selling Price Purple Impatiens Forgotten Lands 40 Coins White Impatiens Forgotten Lands 30 Coins

Milkweed

Flower Location Selling Price Blue Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 48 Coins Purple Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 25 Coins White Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 33 Coins Orange Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 33 Coins Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed Glade of Trust 66 Coins

Penstemon

Flower Location Selling Price Green Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadows 35 Coins Purple Rising Penstemon Peaceful Meadows 25 Coins Blue Falling Penstemon Plaza 23 Coins Purple Falling Penstemon Plaza 23 Coins Red Falling Penstemon Plaza 18 Coins White and Pink Falling Penstemon Plaza 41 Coins

Daisy

Flower Location Selling Price Red Daisy Peaceful Meadows 48 Coins White Daisy Peaceful Meadows 25 Coins Yellow Daisy Peaceful Meadows 20 Coins

Dandelion

Flower Location Selling Price Dandelion Plaza 23 Coins

Houseleek

Flower Location Selling Price Orange Houseleek Sunlit Plateau 52 Coins Pink Houseleek Sunlit Plateau 35 Coins

Bromeliad

Flower Location Selling Price Pink Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 27 Coins Red Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 27 Coins Yellow Bromeliad Sunlit Plateau 73 Coins

How to respawn flowers in Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the flowers will respawn automatically at the start of each day. If you want to gather any specific type of flower such as Bromeliads, you need to pick each one of the flowers of that type within the biome.

Once every flower of that type is picked, more flowers of the specific type will respawn. You will double the flowers in your inventory in just two days. The downside to picking one flower is that only one will respawn leaving you with only two flowers.