Disney Dreamlight Valley Flowers: How To Find All Types And Colors

There are several types of Flowers growing across the many biomes of Disney Dreamlight Valley. You will have to forage for these Flowers as either a quest item or as a gift item to raise your friendship levels. You might even need some Flowers for certain recipes.
The following guide will tell you exactly where each Flower type can be found in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This will help you save time the next time you want to quickly get hold of some rare Flowers in the game.
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the flowers will respawn automatically at the start of each day. If you want to gather any specific type of flower such as Bromeliads, you need to pick each one of the flowers of that type within the biome.
Once every flower of that type is picked, more flowers of the specific type will respawn. You will double the flowers in your inventory in just two days. The downside to picking one flower is that only one will respawn leaving you with only two flowers.