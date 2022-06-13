Choosing the right class is essential for your success in Diablo Immortal. It determines the types of builds that you’ll opt for and what will be your major strengths and weaknesses. There are a total of 6 classes in Diablo Immortal right now and in this guide, we have made a Tier List for all the Diablo Immortal classes that work best in the Battleground PvP mode of the game.

Diablo Immortal PvP Tier List

The classification of these classes into different tiers is done on the basis of some key factors such as Difficulty, Class Dynamics, and Damage Output.

The tier list for the Diablo Immortal PvP classes is as follows.

Barbarian – A Tier Crusader – B Tier Necromancer – C Tier Monk – D Tier Wizard – E Tier Demon Hunter – F Tier

1. Barbarian – A Tier

The Barbarian class focuses mainly on AoE and sweeping attacks. This class can take a great amount of damage and dish it out equally on to its foes. This class will be perfect for you in PvP mode since you’ll be facing enemies from up close constantly.

The primary attacks for this class are Frenzy and Lacerate. Frenzy deals with 945 damage and with each hit, its speed increases by 8% for 3 seconds. Lacerate helps you deal with a series of attacks that deals with 1050 to 1512 damage. With every third heal, you get a considerable amount of healing as well.

The best skills for this class includes; Hammer of the Ancients, Sprint, and Undying Rage. Out of these three, Hammer of the Ancients is the most suitable skill for PvP scenarios. It helps you destroy enemies in front of you with a massive hammer dealing with 535% weapon damage.

2. Crusader – B Tier

Crusader class is mainly focused on providing you with defense and armor. It does not deal with the same amount of damage as the Barbarian Class but it surely soaks up more damage with its heavy shield and armor. This class has the most survival rate out of all the other classes in the game.

Crusader works perfectly for PvP as it allows you to support your teammates with different types of strengthening buffs. This class works best for beginners but if you’re someone looking to deal heavy amounts of damage, then this might not be the right choice for you.

Some notable skills for this class include Spinning Shield, Draw and Quarter, and Condemn. You can deal with a heavy amount of AoE damage with Condemn in this class. You also have strong Crowd Control mechanics in this class which is ideal for PvP.

3. Necromancer – C Tier

Necromancer works in a very different manner as compared to all the other Diablo Immortal classes. With Necromancer’s skills, you can summon undead allies, which help you in wiping off the enemies. This works perfectly for players who plan on playing alone without any team support. The undead allies can help in keeping the enemies occupied while you can simply move around and kill more enemies.

The primary attacks for this class include Bone Spear and Soulfire. The skills include Bone Wall, Bone Spiked, and Dark Curse. All of which are ideal for Crowd Control and give you an immense amount of support when dealing with enemies.

4. Monk – D Tier

Monk is the class that works best in PvP when you want to deal damage very quickly and keep AoE attacks as a secondary option. The Monk class is mainly focused on speed.

With its lightning-fast kicks and punches, you completely destroy one enemy before moving to the next. The Monk is a middle ground for players who want melee combat but find Barbarian too difficult and Crusader too slow.

Monk’s skills are focused on speed which can overwhelm and stun the enemies with rapid and confusing attacks. However, you might have to be careful since the ability of this class is greatly affected once it is low on health.

5. Wizard – E Tier

Wizard is the ideal class if you’re not interested in melee but want to deal with elemental and magic damage. Wizards focus on keeping enemies away, unlike other classes that grab enemy attention. With this class, you can freeze enemies, stop them from reaching the front lines, and stun their movement.

The Wizard class uses powerful spells to inflict great amounts of damage which are theoretically possible. With its status debuffs and spells, you can rip through enemies but it isn’t the best choice if you’re someone who enjoys melee combat. The damage output of Wizards is considerably held back once they run low on health.

6. Demon Hunter – F Tier

Demon Hunter works best in PvP when you want to stay at a distance from the enemies and play a supporting role. Most of Demon Hunter’s skills are focused on trapping the enemies. This class works best as support for melee combat classes like Barbarian and Crusaders that can grab enemy attention and fight them up close.

The Demon Hunter class is a glass cannon with a fair share of AoE ranged attacks which help you make precise attacks from a distance. This class works best for anyone who avoids melee combat.