Diablo Immortal Best Class for Solo, PvP, PvE and DPS

If you’re having trouble picking out the best class for your Diablo Immortal playthrough, we’ve prepared this guide for you where we’ll be showing you the best classes for different types of activities and playstyles in Diablo Immortal, including PvP, PvE, Solo, Groups and DPS.

Diablo Immortal Best Classes

The most important choice you’ll make during your entire playthrough of Diablo Immortal is made right at the start of the game when you’re selecting the class of your character.

When you’re choosing a class for your character, you’ll have six options to choose from, which we have listed below.

Once you have selected the class for your character, it cannot be changed later on in the game. So you need to do some research before you select your character’s class, as it’ll have a great impact on your playthrough of the game.

All of the six classes are quite well-balanced, meaning there’s no class that is extremely underpowered/overpowered. However, each class comes with its own strengths and weaknesses, which makes it excel in certain aspects, but fall behind in others.

The perfect class for you is the one that is best suited for your playstyle. We have chosen the best class for all different playstyles and activities in Diablo Immortal, and we’ll also be explaining each of our choices so you can understand why we chose these classes.

Diablo Immortal Best Solo Class

If you’re a lone wolf and prefer to play Diablo Immortal solo, as opposed to playing with a group of friends, you need to have the right character class to be able to take down hordes of enemies all by yourself.

The best Solo Class in Diablo Immortal is the Necromancer class. The reason why the Necromancer class excels in solo play is the minions that you can spawn with this class.

Necromancers can spawn all kinds of undead minions to assist them in battle, including golems, mages and skeletons.

These minions do quite a lot of damage, so they essentially serve as teammates for you. And if you use legendaries to further increase their damage, they’ll become a force to be reckoned with.

This means that you can have your minions fight at the frontlines, while you play behind them and use ranged attacks. The minions will not only do damage but also serve as meat shields for you; keeping you alive during battle.

Another great feature of the Necromancer class is its AoE damage. With this class, you can make corpse piles that can be blown up or used to shoot projectiles at enemies. The former deals massive AoE damage, allowing you to clear clusters of enemies with a few hits.

Diablo Immortal Best PvE Class

When choosing the best class for PvE use, you need to look for a class that deals insane amounts of damage without having to get up close and personal with the enemy.

With that in mind, the best PvE Class in Diablo Immortal is the Demon Hunter class. This class is all about ranged attacks. While using this class, you can deal great damage to bosses without ever having to come close to them.

The Demon Hunter class also happens to be one of the best DPS classes in the game. Most of its abilities are focused on making its primary attacks as powerful as possible.

This class does not have many skills focused on mobility, but you don’t need to worry about that as most of your skills are ranged anyway. You’ll be able to deal damage while also keeping a safe distance from your target at all times.

The two best skills of the Demon Hunter class are Vengeance and Empowered. With Vengeance, you’ll be able to use your crossbow’s primary attack twice in a row while Empowered will increase the damage from your crossbow and allow your arrows to penetrate several targets.

These two skills synergize perfectly together, allowing the Demon Hunter to deal insane amounts of damage to enemies from far away.

But an important thing to note with the Demon Hunter is that you don’t have any healing abilities and lack survivability. You have to be mindful of where you are on the battlefield and how far away the enemies are from you.

If the enemies get too close and you don’t have any teammates to help you out, things can get dicey for you. But once you master your positioning with the Demon Hunter, you will be able to mow down mobs and bosses.

Diablo Immortal Best PvP Class

When it comes to the question of the best PvP class in the game, the answer is quite obvious.

The best PvP Class in Diablo Immortal is the Monk class. When you look at the strengths and features of the Monk class, it seems as if it was designed specifically for PvP use.

It is a melee class that has skills that grant high damage and great mobility, which are the two key components needed for PvP battles. This combination will allow you to deal great damage to opponents in PvP without fear of getting punished.

One of the best skills of the Monk class is called “Shield of Zen” (level 28) which guarantees CC immunity. If used properly, this spell will nullify the CC of your opponents, giving you the upper hand in battle.

Do note that to take advantage of the great skills of the Monk class in PvP, you need to learn how to synergize them. For example, if you are surrounded by enemies, you can pull them closer to you by using the Cyclone Strike skill.

After that, you can chain it with the Seven-Sided Strike skill to strike all opponents around you seven times. This attack will also make you momentarily invulnerable, so you won’t have to worry about getting punished while using this attack.

On top of all this, the Monk class also has good defensive skills like Inner Sanctuary and the previously mentioned Shield of Zen, which protect both the player and their allies.

Diablo Immortal Best Groups Class

When it comes to choosing the best class for groups in Diablo Immortal, you have to take note of the class’ party buffs instead of its individual buffs. If a class gives itself all kinds of great buffs but has nothing to offer for the whole group, it’s not the best choice for groups.

With that in mind, the best Groups Class in Diablo Immortal is the Crusader class. The idea of the Crusader is to be a tank that not only fights at the frontlines but also buffs its allies and helps them set up big attacks.

Without a doubt, the Crusader class has the best party buff skills in the game. For starters, you have the Conjuration of Light Skil which literally gives everyone a get out of jail free card by making everyone invulnerable for a few seconds.

Then you have skills like Holy Banner, which increases the Critical Strike chance of the entire team. With skills like these, you can set up opportunities for your teammates to go big and deal crazy damage.

And to put the cherry on top, the Crusader class is very self-efficient. It has both offensive (melee and ranged) and defensive abilities which allow it to pull its own weight in battle.

Playing as a Crusader, you will be a big help to your team, but you also won’t need to rely on anyone to have an individual impact on the battlefield. This makes the Crusader class the king of groups.

Diablo Immortal Best DPS Class

When it comes to choosing the best DPS class in Diablo Immortal, you have to look for three things: raw damage, mobility and tankiness. And the Barbarian class has all three of these features in abundance.

So the best DPS Class in Diablo Immortal is the Barbarian class. This class has insane single-hit and AoE damage, super-fast mobility and incredibly high defense. You’ll be able to quickly get up close and personal with your opponents. This will allow you to dish out damage to them without fear of getting killed due to your high defenses.

The biggest strength of the Barbarian class is its close-range damage. However, it also has some of the most powerful AoE spells in the game, such as Whirlwind.

A great feature of the Barbarian class the healing mechanic of the lacerate attacks. Whenever you land a lacerate attack on an enemy, you heal a tiny bit of health. This means that if you keep drilling into enemies, you’ll constantly be healing yourself at the same time.

On top of that, you also have the Undying Rage skill which literally prevents you from dying temporarily. It also heals you for 30% of the damage done from all of your attacks.

This means that with the Barbarian class, you can run right into the middle of the battlefield and just start destroying your enemies with your high DPS without any fear.