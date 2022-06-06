Diablo Immortal Purify the Corruption Event Guide

Every zone in Diablo Immortal has a special event in it. These events upon completion can be very fruitful in terms of rewards. Purify the Corruption event in Diablo Immortal is one such event that can be repeated multiple times for you to farm rewards.

How to Start Purify the Corruption Event in Diablo Immortal

Purify the Corruption Event occurs in Dark Wood. You can start anytime you want as this event is available almost all the time. Although, one thing you need to keep in mind is that the cooldown time of Purify the Corruption Event in Diablo Immortal is 20-21 minutes after its completion.

Diablo Immortal Purify the Corruption Event Walkthrough

Purify the Corruption, a zone event in Dark Wood demands you to defeat foes all around the dark zone. Checking for Bounties or Shadow Contracts / Immortal Daily Goals in Dark Wood is the best method to approach this event. You’ll be able to achieve numerous objectives in the zone at once in this manner.

In Dark Wood, kill any demons, Bloodsworn, or monsters until the Corruption progress meter reaches 100%.

You can use the Tree of Inifuss to cleanse the corruption when it reaches 100 percent. The Corruption will appear as a Shadow Clone that you must destroy in order to get rewards. Go to the Tree of Inifuss and click the tree once the progress meter reaches 100%.

A Shadow Clone will appear, and the battle will be timed. A countdown timer can be seen above the Shadow Clone. To vanquish the Shadow Clone, you will have 88 seconds.

Unfortunately, unlike most other zone events, Purify Corruption rewards Glowing Shard instead of Enchanted Dust so it isn’t that beneficial.

How to Farm Purify the Corruption Event in Diablo Immortal

The bar on the top left tracks your corruption percentage. The best farm area for Purify the Corruption Event area is north of the Rogue Encampment, near the Nesting Grounds.

Probably the best way to farm this event is to kill the blood rose near the Nesting Grounds. You can kill the Bloodrose in multiple difficulties. If it’s available, you can kill it in both Hell1 and Hell 2. This will give about 10% for your corruption bar. Apart from this, you can also farm corruption by killing all other enemies as well.