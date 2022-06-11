How to Get Glowing Shards in Diablo Immortal

Upgrading and scaling items in a game are just as important as adding new ones to your arsenal. Every game has a different mechanic for upgrading items. Diablo Immortal requires Glowing Shards. In this guide, we will discuss in detail Glowing Shards in Diablo Immortal, where to get them, and how to use them.

Where to Get Glowing Shards in Diablo Immortal

Glowing Shards are materials that are used to upgrade your weapons or other items once they are at level 5. You won’t be able to upgrade your items anymore with just Enchanted Dust and Scrap Materials.

On top of Enchanted Dust and Scrap Materials, Diablo Immortal will now require Glowing Shards to further upgrade an item past rank 5.

Though it might seem an annoying mechanic that you need special items to do the same thing you’ve been doing but this is the sort of thing that will keep the players grinding for longer periods and keep it interesting.

Glowing Shards, Scrap Materials and Enchanted Dust are all acquired from pretty much the same methods in the game. The amount varies from method to method and on your luck.

You can get Glowing Shards through the following methods

By completing dungeons

By salvaging legendary items at the blacksmith

Completing Immortal and Shadow Events

By opening Free Daily Rewards Chest

How to Use Glowing Shards in Diablo Immortal

Glowing Shards are very straight forwards to use. Once you have upgraded your item all the way up to level 5, the next upgrade will require Glowing Shards.

Obtain Glowing Shards by any of the methods mentioned above and now to use it, just go to any blacksmith, and then go to the upgrade tab. In there, select the item you want to upgrade which requires Glowing Shards, and click on upgrade.

Aside from upgrading items, you can also use Glowing Shards to buy Enigmatic Crystals which are used to upgrade secondary slot items. To buy Enigmatic Crystals, just to a Smithing Materials Vendor and trade your Glowing Shards with Enigmatic Crystals.